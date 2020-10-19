Benefits On Hyundai Cars In October 2020

Due to the ongoing pandemic and social distancing norms, the demand for personal transport has increased exponentially. To further boost this demand, the festive season has arrived in India. Just like all other car manufacturers, Hyundai Motors India is also offering several schemes and benefits for the festive season. The Korean giant is offering benefits and discounts of up to Rs 1 lakh on select models, for the month of October.

Customers can avail of benefits between Rs 25,000 to Rs 1 lakh on the Hyundai’s popular sedans and hatchbacks. However, due to the huge demand and disrupted supply chain, the carmaker is not offering any major discounts on its popular compact SUV Venue, Creta, and its popular sedan Verna. Apart from these three, every other offering from Hyundai is available with discounts this month.

Also, to attract the customer of Venue, Creta, and Verna, which do not carry any offer, Hyundai has announced a ‘Navratri Car Care Camp’, which will be held starting from October 14th to October 22nd. Under the service camp, the carmaker is offering up to 20 percent discount on interior and exterior cleaning, anti-rust treatment and body paint, and up to 10 percent discount on wheel alignment and balancing. Additionally, Hyundai is also allowing the owners to avail of a 15 percent discount on mechanical labor charges on their periodic service or repair, if their vehicle is older than five years. Owners of newer models will get a 5 percent discount on labor charges for vehicle repair, along with a complimentary 50-point vehicle check-up.

Here’s a list of all offers and benefits offered by Hyundai:

Hyundai i10 Grand:

Customers can avail of total benefits of up to Rs 60,000 on the Grand i10 this month. This includes a cash discount of up to Rs 40,000, along with an exchange offer of up to Rs 15,000. The Grand i10 has been one of the most popular family hatchbacks in India, since its arrival in 2013. The company sells the BS6 compliant Grand i10 with a 1.2-liter naturally aspirated engine that produces 83bhp of power and 114Nm of torque.

Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS:

Positioned above the Grand i10, the NIOS comes with the engine borrowed from Hyundai Aura. The hatchback has also recently received a punchy turbocharged engine. The Grand i10 NIOS is available with total benefits of up to Rs 25,000.

Hyundai Aura:

Benefits of up to Rs 30,000

Hyundai Aura is available with total benefits of up to Rs 30,000. The compact sedan comes with two different engine options– a 1.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine, that produces 100bhp of power. Another option is a 1.2-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 83bhp of power and a 1.2-liter diesel engine producing 75bhp of power.

Hyundai Santro:

Hyundai’s budget-friendly and entry-level hatchback, Santro is available with total benefits of up to Rs 45,000 this festive season. It comes with a smaller 1.1-liter petrol engine paired with either a 5-speed manual or AMT gearbox, that produces 69bhp of power. The company also offers a factory-fitted CNG as an option.

Hyundai Elite i20:

Everyone knows about the upcoming new model of the Elite i20. However, in a bid to sell the present version, the carmaker is offering total benefits worth up to Rs 75,000. This includes a cash discount of up to Rs 50,000. The Hyundai i20 comes with a 1.2-liter petrol engine paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox, that produces 83bhp of power. In the transition to BS6, the present model misses out on the automatic gearbox and diesel engine, which is expected to be reintroduced in the upcoming new Elite i20.

Hyundai Elantra:

Hyundai Elantra is available with total benefits of up to Rs 1 lakh this month. This includes cash discounts of up to Rs 70,000 and an exchange bonus of up to Rs 30,000 on petrol powertrain. While the diesel powertrain is only available with the cash discounts of up to Rs 70,000. The premium sedan comes equipped with two engine options- 2.0-liter petrol and a 1.5-liter diesel engine. Both these engines can be paired to either a 6-speed manual or torque converter automatic gearbox.