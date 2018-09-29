2019 Yamaha R3 Patent Images Leaked

Recently Yamaha filed the design of its new R3 at patent offices in Australia and Turkey which confirms the arrival of this long suspected update. The all-new YZF-R3 follows a similar design language as the updated R15 V3 which includes an air-intake located in the centre that separates the new dual full LED headlamps. Additionally it now also features a more premium looking and functioning USD (Upside-Down Telescopic Suspension) that is finished in gold. If you look closely, you can also notice a change in the fairing design and gets a similar Yamaha R1 inspired fuel tank that also allows for more knee space.

Apart from this, the rest looks quite familiar, it even seems to carry over the same taillight design, but hey don’t fix what’s not broken, especially with a sexy tail like that. Currently, the Yamaha R3 uses a 321cc 4-stroke, liquid cooled, in-line 2 cylinder that produces 42 bhp of power @ 10,750 rpm and 29.6 Nm of torque @ 9,000 rpm. However, we suspect Yamaha may have made some internal changes to this already great motor to help make it a little more potent and comply with the upcoming BSVI norms that will come into action from 2020 onwards.

That being said Yamaha could still include its VVA technology (Variable Valve Actuation) in the new R3 along with a slipper clutch which has been missing from the current model. Yamaha is likely to drop the curtain on the new R3 at the upcoming 2018 EICMA show that will be held in November. When it comes to the Indian market we can expect Yamaha to launch the motorcycle by 2019 and will see a slight price bump over the current Rs. 3,49,000/- (ex-showroom) asking price.