2019 Toyota Fortuner TRD Edition Launched In India At INR 33.85 Lakh

On the occasion of the Toyota Fortuner completing a decade of its glorious journey in India, the carmaker announced the launch of a new TRD ‘Celebratory Edition’ for the popular SUV. Available in the 4×2 diesel variant with an automatic transmission only, the 2019 Fortuner TRD Edition gets an exclusive pearl white shade with attitude black dual-tone exterior. It is now available across dealerships at a price of Rs 33,85,000 (Ex-showroom, Delhi). Below are the features which distinguish the TRD Edition from its vanilla variants:

Stylish Front Bumper and Rear Bumper Spoiler

TRD Radiator Grille Garnish

Dual Tone Roof

R18 Charcoal Black Alloy Wheels

Sporty Black & Maroon Leather Seats Interiors

Red Stitch Accents on Upholstery

Fortuner ‘10 years ‘Leadership Emblem

Iconic Red TRD Emblem

Besides these new additions, powering the Toyota Fortuner in this TRD guise is a 2.8-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine which cranks out a maximum torque of 450 Nm @ 1600 – 2400 rpm with a maximum output of 177 PS @ 3400 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission with sequential & paddle shift. In addition to this, like its normal variants, the TRD Fortuner also gets Automatic Idling Stop/Start Function, Pitch & Bounce control, VSC [Vehicle Stability Control] with BA [Brake Assist], 7 SRS Airbags, Hill Start Assist Control (HAC), and ABS with EBD among other safety features.

On the outside too, the feature list is identical where the TRD variant gets Dusk Sensing Bi-Beam LED Projector Headlamps with LED DRLs, SMART Entry and Push Start/Stop, Illuminated Entry System – Puddle Lamps in ORVM, LED Rear Combination Lamps, LED Front Fog Lamp, Rear Fog Lamp, Fully Automatic Power Back Door with Height Adjust Memory and Jam Protection, Electrically Adjustable, Retractable Side Mirrors with Side Turn Indicators and Aero-Stabilising Fins on ORVM Base and Rear Combination Lamps.

The feature list on the inside includes soft upholstery with metallic accents and Woodgrain-patterned Ornamentation, Cruise control, Eco and Power drive modes, TFT Multi-Information Display, Navigation Turn Display on MID, Optitron Cool-Blue Combimeter with Chrome Accents and Illumination Control, Audio, MID, Tel, Voice Recognition Switches on Steering Wheel, Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column, Automatic Climate Control [Dual A/C] with Auto Rear Cooler, Touch Screen Audio with Capacitive Switches [DVD, BT, USB, Aux-in, 6 Speakers, NAVI, Remote], Power Back Door Access on SMART Key, Back Door and Driver Control, 8-way Driver & Passenger Power Seat and Park Assist: back Monitor and rear Sensors.