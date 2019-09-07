Toyota Silently Launches The G-Optional Variant Of The Yaris Sedan

A brand that is known to make bulletproof and reliable cars, Toyota recently offered additional trim levels and a dual-tone colour scheme on their Yaris sedan. The Japanese car manufacturer has now also silently launched a new, mid-level G-optional variant. This particular trim level is offered with both the manual and CVT type automatic transmission options, priced at INR 9.63 lakh and INR 10.83 lakh respectively. With this new variant, Toyota offers an optional pack for every trim level except the top of the line VX trim. Customers now have a total of 14 different variants of the Yaris to choose from, further enhancing the appeal of the car.

Talking about features on offer, the G-optional variant of the Yaris sedan comes loaded with a number of features. On the exterior, the car gets a chrome grille, shark fin antenna, ORVM mounted side indicator and projector headlamps. Moving on the inside, this trim level offers fabric upholstery, 4.2-inch MID, rear reading lamp, cooled glove box and an Optitron meter. Other features include the roof-mounted rear vent, driver seat adjustment, keyless entry, push-button start, steering mounted controls, electrically adjustable and folding mirrors, and many more. On the safety front, this variant comes with ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, fog lamps at both sides, seatbelt reminders for the front row and three airbags.

Also Read: Akrapovič Creates The Perfect Exhaust System For The 2019 Toyota Supra

Under the bonnet, the Yaris comes with a 1.5-litre, naturally aspirated, 4-cylinder petrol motor. This motor is tuned to generate a maximum output of 107 PS at 6,000 rpm and maximum twist on offer is 140 Nm at 4,200 rpm. As mentioned above, the car comes with the option of either a six-speed manual transmission or a seven-step, CVT type automatic transmission. Prices of the car start from INR 8,65,000 to INR 12,85,000 for the manual gearbox equipped model. The CVT equipped model starts from INR 9,35,000 to INR 14,07,000. This makes the Yaris one of the only CVT equipped car in its segment to be priced under INR 10 Lakh. This Toyota is up against the likes of the Hyundai Verna, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Honda City, Volkswagen Vento and the Skoda Rapid in the Indian market.