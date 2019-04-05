2019 Suzuki Intruder Launched At INR 1.08 Lakh

One of the most affordable cruiser-styled motorcycles you can buy, the Suzuki Intruder has been updated for 2019. It will now be offered in a new colour scheme – Metallic Matte Titanium Silver along with new design features which will aim to enhance the sportiness and comfort factor of the motorcycle. Available at all Suzuki dealerships across India, the 2019 Intruder is priced at INR 108,162 (ex-showroom Delhi).

The changes on the 2019 Suzuki Intruder include an updated gear shift design and improvised brake pedal for better ergonomics and overall ride comfort. A small-sized backrest has been added to keep the pillion more comfortable. Commenting on the launch of the 2019 edition, Mr Devashish Handa, Vice President, SMIPL, said, “We are delighted to start the new fiscal year with the launch of new Intruder which will fascinate the customers for a relaxed ride. With its modern-day design and premium appeal, Suzuki Intruder is an apt motorcycle for all the cruiser lovers in the country. The 2019 Intruder will offer a soothing daily commute as well as short weekend rides.”

During the festive season last year, a special edition Suzuki Intruder was also introduced, which carried a distinct paint scheme and a backrest for the pillion too. For 2019, mechanically, the Intruder remains unchanged and continues to be powered by a fuel-injected, 155cc, single cylinder, air-cooled motor borrowed from the Gixxer, This engine is capable of producing 14.6 hp at 8000 rpm and 14 Nm of torque at 6000 rpm and is paired with a five-speed gearbox. Other standard features of the bike include single-channel ABS, fully-digital instrumentation, twin exhaust pipes, LED tail and position lights, front telescopic forks and a monoshock at the rear.

Suzuki is also said to be readying updates for the 150cc Gixxer, which has been carrying on unchanged for quite some time now. Another 250cc single-cylinder motorcycle is also said to be in the works and was expected to be launched in the first half of 2019. However, due to the upcoming change in regulations, many manufacturers have had to delay their new products and update their existing portfolio to meet the new norms. We’ll bring you more details on those bikes, as and when they pour in. Until then, stay tuned!