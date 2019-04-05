2019 Audi Quattro Cup Delhi Edition Comes to a Successful End

The Audi Quattro Cup, the world’s largest amateur golf tournament series, concluded the Delhi edition of its 12th Indian season at the Classic Golf & Country Club. With more than 750 golfers competing towards securing a slot for the India finals, the pair of Laxminarayan S and Tarun Kapur garnered 72 points to qualify. The first leg of the Audi Quattro Cup 2019 concluded in Bhubaneswar followed by Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Jaipur and Mumbai. With the game concluded in the capital city of Delhi, the Audi Quattro Cup has clearly emerged as the creme of corporate golf events and is being celebrated nation-wide with golfers from major state capitals and towns, who are and will be competing in the series.

“With a constant focus on leveraging sport, performance and customer engagement, Audi India continuously strives towards enriching the customer experience at every single touchpoint. Audi Quattro Cup provides a perfect platform to stay connected with the Audi fans and customers in India. Audi has been committed to the sport of golf, which stands for precision and technique and truly embodies Audi’s philosophy of ‘Vorsprung Durch Technik’ for more than two and a half decades now. The Audi Quattro Cup in India has become a great platform for young-minded, successful entrepreneurs and professionals to not only enjoy competitive golf but to also network with each other. This year we move into the 12th year of celebrating the growing fascination for the amateur golf sporting events in India,” said Mr Rahil Ansari, Head Audi India.

Winners of the Mumbai edition

Also Read: Audi’s New 2-Litre Engine Generates More Than 600 Horsepower

The Indian edition is being played on a Team Stableford format where the teams will be drawn randomly after the round. Using Single Peoria system, the individual handicaps are determined and the top team with the best cumulative score from each leg will qualify for the India finals later this year in March. The winning team from the India finals will then qualify to participate in the world finals later this year where the Audi India winners were amongst the top teams globally within the last years. “I wish all the participants the best of success and I’m hopeful that the winning team from India will have a realistic chance to get the global trophy in 2019,” Mr Ansari concludes.