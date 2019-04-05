Sherco TVS Rally Factory Team’s Abdul Wahid Takes P1 in Stage 3 of Merzouga Rally

Sherco TVS Factory Rally team had a successful run in the fourth stage of the Merzouga Rally. Both the riders of the team have had great results. This stage saw the riders push through a distance of 205 km with no assistance from the service crew. Aravind KP managed to progress significantly in his timings and finished the stage at P19 and ranks 54 overall. Tanveer put up his best show so far, topping the Enduro category and his overall ranking is now P2. Now the riders will prepare for the final stage of the Rally, a true Merzouga classic, will be the deciding factor for the riders, and see them cover 48 kilometres into the dunes.

B Selvaraj, Team Manager, TVS Racing said, “I am so proud of Tanveer and KP, they have shown that if you have focus and zeal for the sport nothing is impossible. Tanveer is performing exceptionally as he has shown tremendous improvement in his navigation skills and at the same time has managed to keep his bike in good condition. KP has picked up his pace rapidly crossing all obstacles with confidence. The technical team is also working hard in keeping the bikes in good shape and I hope the riders will be able to maintain their positions in the last stage as well.”

David Casteu, Team Manager, Sherco TVS Rally Factory Team said, “This stage was the toughest one as it tests the team’s navigation skills throughout the Rally. The boys have shown phenomenal growth in this stage as they performed well against all odds and I am confident that we will finish the Rally on an equally good position.” Abdul Wahid Tanveer, Racer, TVS Racing said, “It was a crucial stage with lots of navigational challenges, but I am glad I could finish it at the top. I am thankful to the technical team for keeping the bike in good shape and helping me with all the guidance.”