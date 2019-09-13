2019 Royal Enfield Bullet Gets A New Set Of Commercials

One of those motorcycles which are bought for reasons which are more emotive than technical, the Royal Enfield Bullet has had many creative commercials till date, amplifying its appeal. With prices starting at Rs. 1.12 lakh, the Bullet range now makes the thump more accessible to those who find it music to the ears. After commercials and taglines which highlighted the bike’s tough and characterful appeal, RE has released three new AVs which feature resolute men and women with the bike as their go-to machine.

The first AV features a Doctor who must attend to the call of his duty, even with an impending storm standing in his way. The focus then diverts to an Army man, who like countless others, has to sacrifice family time and report for a mission in the dead of the night. The third features a dedicated student who surprises the boys with the choice of her ride.

The 2019 Royal Enfield Bullet is available in both Kick start and Electric start variants, asking for INR 1.12 Lakh, and INR 1.21 Lakh, respectively. Talking about the changes these new models carry, the first thing to catch your attention would be the absence of chrome. Most of the shiny metal has been replaced with blacked-out elements. The bike also comes with spoked wheels, where spokes are finished in chrome and the rim has been blacked-out. Moreover, the new model is offered in a total of six colour options. Royal Enfield offers Bullet Silver, Sapphire Bullet Blue and Bullet Onyx Black shades on the standard Bullet while shades of Jet Black, Regal Red and Royal Blue options are offered on the Bullet 350 ES.

The engine on both the new models is the same air-cooled, 350 cc motor which pumps out 20.07 PS of peak power at 5,250 rpm and 28 Nm of max torque at 4,000 rpm. This engine is BS-IV compliant and would be on sale until the new generation models of Royal Enfiled with BS-VI engines arrive in the market. Unlike most Royal Enfields which now come with dual disc brakes and dual-channel ABS, the new Bullet models use a rear drum brake along with single-channel ABS to keep the price low.