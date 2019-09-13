Honda Cars India Offers Benefits Of Up To INR 4 Lakh On Its Cars And SUVs

It is that time of the year when car manufacturers roll out enticing offers to cash in on the festive season. However, this year, because of the crisis in the auto sector, the festive season discounts are even bigger. Honda Cars India has announced huge discounts of up to 4 lakh over its wide range of products, including the brand’s recently launched Civic. If you are about to walk into one of their dealerships, here’s what’s in store:

Amaze (Savings of up to Rs 53,000)

The brand’s entry-level product now, the Amaze is being offered with discounts of up to Rs 53,000 including additional benefits like extended warranty. The second-generation Amaze was launched last year and proved to be a strong seller for Honda. It is available in two engine options- 1.2-litre petrol, producing 89hp and a 1.5-litre diesel, producing 98hp. Both engines are available either with a manual or an automatic CVT gearbox.

WR-V (Savings of up to Rs 55,000)

Dealerships are offering discounts of up to Rs 55,000 for this compact, urban SUV which shares its powertrain with the Jazz. However, no CVT is on offer for the WR-V and it only gets a 5-speed manual with the petrol and 6-speed manual paired with the diesel engine.

Jazz (Savings of up to Rs 60,000)

The second-generation Jazz is being offered with discounts of up to Rs 60,000. A premium hatchback which offers loads of space, stylish looks and premium kit, it is offered with a 1.2-litre petrol engine with a 5-speed manual or an automatic, 7-step CVT and a 1.5-litre diesel engine paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

City (Savings of up to Rs 70,000)

A favourite among those who like their sedans, the Honda City has been the car maker’s best seller in India and an upgrade is about to be introduced next year. The City is available with two powertrain options – 1.5-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel producing 117hp and 98hp respectively. Dealerships are offering discounts of up to Rs 70,000 for this popular sedan.

BR-V (Savings of up to Rs 1.10 lakh)

The Honda BR-V is the brand’s affordable 7-seater which is powered by 1.5-litre petrol and diesel powertrains where the former is also available with an automatic CVT or a 6-speed manual. This Honda is now available with discounts of up to Rs 1.10 lakh.

Civic (Savings of up to Rs 2.5 lakh)

Honda’s newly launched Sportback, the Civic, is definitely a looker and if you are planning to buy one, now would be a good time as dealerships are offering huge discounts of up to Rs 2.5 lakh.

CR-V (Savings of up to Rs 4 lakh)

Their flagship SUV, the CR-V currently on sale is the fifth generation model which was launched in India last year. It now offers a diesel engine and third row of seats. Priced to compete against the likes of the Tiguan and the Fortuner among others, one can avail massive discounts of up to INR 4 lakh on this premium SUV.