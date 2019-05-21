Land Rover Introduces 2.0-litre, 300 PS Petrol Engine For The Range Rover Sport

Jaguar Land Rover India announced the availability of the new 2.0-litre petrol engine, which will now be offered with the S, SE and HSE variants of the Range Rover Sport. This new twin-scroll turbocharged petrol engine delivers a power output of over 221 kW / 296 HP and about 400 Nm of peak torque. The 2019 Range Rover Sport can now accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 7.1-seconds and gets a top speed of over 200 kmph.

With this new petrol engine, the Range Rover Sport now combines driving pleasure, fuel economy and refinement in balanced proportions. The car gets premium features such as a sliding panoramic roof, a powered tailgate, a three-zone climate control, a control-pro, park pack and a cabin air ionisation system. The other features which enhance the luxury and seamless connectivity of the car include the Touch Pro Duo infotainment system, a 31.24 cm (12.3-inch) Interactive Driver Display and a full-colour HUD (Heads-up Display)

The Range Rover Sport is also equipped with an electronic air-suspension, a terrain response system, a Twin-Speed Transfer box with Electronic Centre Differential and Adaptive Dynamics. The car also gets a new grille, a redesigned clamshell bonnet and fender vents on the Range Rover Sport and a choice of Matrix LED, Pixel LED and Pixel-laser LED headlights. The Land Rover range in India even includes the Discovery Sport which starts at Rs 44.68 Lakh, the Range Rover Evoque which starts at Rs 52.06 Lakh, the Discovery which starts at Rs 76.94 Lakh, the Range Rover Velar which starts at Rs 72.47 Lakh, the Range Rover Sport which starts at Rs 86.71 Lakh and finally the Range Rover which starts at Rs 181.86 Lakh (ex-showroom, India)

Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd. (JLRIL), said: “The success of the Range Rover Sport has been integral in driving demand for the Land Rover portfolio in India. The Model Year 2019 2.0 l petrol derivative should further increase the aspirational value of the flagship model at an attractive and exciting price.”