Volvo XC40 Gets Company’s First Three-Cylinder Engine

Volvo has expanded its XC40 premium compact SUV range in the UK market with the addition of new powertrains and trim levels. The XC40 range also now offers a full spectrum of equipment grades: Momentum, R-Design and Inscription, each with an optional ‘Pro’ upgrade.

The new powertrains are led by the debut of the much-anticipated T3 petrol, Volvo’s first ever three-cylinder engine. The compact, 1.5-litre, direct-injection unit develops 156 hp of power at 5,000rpm and is matched to a six-speed manual transmission. An eight-speed automatic option will be introduced at a later date. There’s no shortage of pulling muscle from the XC40 T3, with 265Nm of torque available from 1,850 all the way to 3,850rpm. This helps support a towing capacity of up to 1.6 tonnes with a braked trailer. Acceleration of 0-62mph takes in 9.4 seconds.

The XC40 line-up has further grown with the addition of the 2.0-litre, four-cylinder T4 petrol and D3 diesel engines. The 190hp T4 comes with all-wheel drive and an automatic transmission as standard, while the 150hp D3 offers both manual and automatic options, the latter with the added choice of front- or all-wheel drive. The 247hp T5 petrol and 190hp D4 diesel complete the engine line-up, both with all-wheel drive and an automatic transmission.

The standard equipment featured on Momentum models reflects Volvo’s progressive connectivity, entertainment and safety innovations, with features such as:

Sensus nine-inch touchscreen control for multiple on-board functions and easy smartphone connectivity

Satellite navigation

Automatic LED headlights with Active High Beam

18-inch alloy wheels

Dual-zone climate control system that monitors and maintains cabin air quality

Volvo On Call remote control and emergency assistance service

Keyless start

Rear parking sensors

Cruise control

Automatic windscreen wipers

Integrated roof rails

R-Design models are distinguished by exterior features such as:

Black Stone roof and door mirrors

High-gloss black grille

Front and rear skid plates

Roof rails and window frames

Dark-tinted rear windows

Integrated dual tailpipes

Alloy wheels with a diamond-cut and matt-black finish

The sporty theme continues inside with R-Design tread plates, black headlining, sports pedals and a perforated leather wrapping for the steering wheel and gearknob. Equipment features include leather and Nubuck upholstery, front seat cushion extensions and LED front foglights. The R-Design also gets more dynamic suspension settings than other XC40s, including stiffer springs, thicker anti-roll bars and faster-acting rear shock absorbers.

The Inscription specification builds on the Momentum grade with contemporary luxury items including:

Driftwood cabin inlays

Leather-faced upholstery

Power-adjustable driver’s seat

Ambient door and instrument panel lighting

Powered tailgate

Orrefors crystal glass inset for the gearshift lever on automatic versions

Front parking sensors

Matt silver skid plates

Chrome grille inserts

The Pro versions of each grade introduce further comfort and convenience elements, including heated front seats, larger-diameter wheels (on R-Design Pro and Inscription Pro models), active bending headlights, LED front foglights with cornering function, and a heated windscreen.

A wide range of option and accessory packs are available for customers to individualise their XC40. All models are available with the Intellisafe Pro pack, which includes Volvo’s pioneering Pilot Assist driver-assistance system. This provides steering, braking and acceleration control to help keep the car within its lane, and at a set speed or a safe distance from any vehicle ahead.

The full XC40 range, extending to 38 different combinations of engines, equipment grades and transmissions, is on sale now in the UK market.