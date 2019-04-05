2019 BMW Z4 To Make Its India Debut Soon, Gets Listed On Website

BMW India has quite a few exciting launches lined up for this year. While the X4 Coupe-SUV has been launched already, the 2019 3 Series sedan and their flagships, the X7 and the 2019 7 Series Sedan will be introduced in the latter half of this year. Joining the list now is the new-generation BMW Z4, which was launched internationally, late last year.

The third generation of what is an iconic open-top, two-door sports car, the BMW Z4 also once made an appearance in a Bond movie. Spotted wearing camouflage before this development, the new Z4 will most probably go on sale in India in its top-spec M40i guise, which is powered by a 3.0-litre, twin-turbo, inline-six motor which cranks out 382 PS and 500 NM in the United States and is de-tuned to produce 340 PS elsewhere. The good-looking thing can go from nought – 100 km/h in either 4.2 or 4.5 seconds, depending on the state of tune of the motor.

The new BMW Z4 also shares its platform and mechanical components with the new Toyota Supra, which was revealed earlier this year. Boasting about things like 50:50 weight distribution, in its M40i guise, the new Z4 also comes fitted with a sports suspension which makes use of electronically controlled dampers, an M Sport braking package and an electronically controlled M Sport differential.

In terms of visuals, the new Z4’s face is a departure from all other BMW’s, where the roadster ditches the twin-barrel horizontally-laid headlight cluster for something more vertical. However, the kidney grille stays in the company of large air intakes underneath. The sharpest looking Z4 till date, the new model features a soft-top which only takes 10 seconds to unfold and can disappear or re-appear while the car is doing speeds of under 50 km/h. Complimenting the design are 19″ M Performance wheels and trapezoidal exhaust pipes.

Inside, the new BMW Z4 gets M Sport seats, ambient lighting, BMW Live Cockpit Professional and its 10.25″ touchscreen Info Display, individual climate control, Operating System 7.0 and a personal assistant. Upon launch, the new Z4 will slug it out with the likes of the P300 Jaguar F-Type, the Audi TT, and the Porsche Boxster 718. We expect prices to hover near the INR 90 Lakh – 1 Crore mark.