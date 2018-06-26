Mahindra NuvoSport Reportedly Discontinued In India Due To Lackluster Sales

While there is no official confirmation about the fate of the NuvoSport, the Mahindra SUV has been reportedly discontinued from the Indian market due to lackluster sales. The source report adds that the dealer dispatches of the vehicle have been diminishing gradually since the start of 2018 with not a single unit delivered to Mahindra dealers in May 2018.

The Mahindra was launched in India back in April 2016 with ex-showroom prices starting from INR 7.35 lakh. A replacement for the Mahindra Quanto, the NuvoSport was a sub-4 meter long, 7 seater SUV.

The Mahindra NuvoSport was available in eight variants and 6 colour options. Compared to the Quanto, the NuvoSport was equipped with a new front grille, new headlamps with independent daytime running lamps, a bonnet scoop, a larger, bolder front bumper, fresher body cladding, revised tail lamp graphics and new, 16″ alloy wheels. Inside, the new NuvoSport featured a black & grey interior theme, faux leather upholstery, steering mounted audio & phone controls, chrome accented instrument cluster, aluminium pedals and scuff plates.

Mechanical specifications included a 1493cc, three cylinder, BSIV compliant, diesel engine from Mahindra’s mHawk family that drove the vehicle in two modes – Power and AC ECO. In the Power mode, the engine delivered 100 BHP at 3,750 rpm and a maximum torque of 240 Nm between 1,600 and 2800 rpm. Once switched to AC ECO Mode, the engine produced 71 BHP at 3,250 rpm and 180 Nm of torque between 1,600 and 2,100 rpm. Though a 5-speed manual transmission is standard, an autoSHIFT AMT was also available with the higher variants.

As aforementioned, there is still no official statement from Mahindra about the fate of the NuvoSport. In fact, the official website for the sub-4 meter SUV is still online. We’ll keep you posted with all the latest updates as and when they’re announced. Stay tuned.

