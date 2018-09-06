2018 Royal Enfield Rider Mania Registrations Now Open

The beauty of owning a bike is making new friends, going out on rides and enjoying with your two wheeled partner. Some brands like Royal Enfield are known to organise events to celebrate this beauty of the biking community, to celebrate brotherhood. For 2018, Royal Enfield has started accepting registrations for their Rider Mania festival. Royal Enfield owners from all across the country can register themselves for the event which will take place from 16th to 18th November.

The 3 day event in Goa is a time out for people to join fellow bikers and enjoy with music, mates and motorcycling. The festival also has a lot of competitive events like Dirt Track Race, Slow Race, Maze Chase, Carry Your Bike, Assembly Wars, Trials, Early Risers and Ring Toss. Riders can either choose to participate in these events or just sit back and relax.

The festival is considered to be the largest Royal Enfield gathering in the country. It is a great opportunity to meet fellow biker friends and make new ones. It is a great place to share biking stories and hear some. It is a great break from a rather monotonous life. Another highlight of the festival is live performances of various artists everyday, so gear up and register at royalenfield.com. Here is an image gallery of last years rider mania.