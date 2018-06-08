2018 Rainforest Challenge India To Be Held In Goa From July 21 To 28

Cougar Motorsport has announced that the Season 5 of Rainforest Challenge (RFC) India is going to be held in Goa over a period of eight days from July 21 – 28, 2018.

This year, 41 teams, including a women’s team, from across the country are going to compete for the coveted trophy. This includes 10 teams from Kerala, 7 from Telangana, 4 teams each from Karnataka and Maharashtra, 3 teams each from Chandigarh, Goa, Tamil Nadu and Delhi and 1 from Haryana. Moreover, for the first time in the history of RFC India, 3 teams from Arunachal Pradesh will be travelling to Goa to participate in the challenge. This will be the first time when teams from North-East India will be competing in RFC India.

Launched in 2014, RFC India is one of the top three RFC Global events among the 51 editions held across 21 countries. It is an extreme off-road motorsport competition that tests the contestants’ driving and vehicle recovery skills, team spirit along with their physical and mental strength under extreme off-road conditions.

Each team, comprising a driver and a co-driver, undertakes 26 Special Stages (SS) or challenges during the course of the competition. The event follows a point system, where the team with maximum points at the end of the competition claims the RFC India Champion title. The total benefits to the top Indian driver of RFC India 2018 will amount to USD 10,000, including an automatic free entry worth USD 3,900 to the RFC Mother Event, to be held in Malaysia at the end of the year.

Concurrently, Cougar Motorsport has announced that the maiden Rainforest Trophy (RFT) India, an extreme offroading adventure expedition, will be held in Arunachal Pradesh from 16th to 20th October. The organization has partnered with the Manabhum Offroaders Club of Arunachal (MOCA) for conducting this event. It is a non-racing event that was launched by the Rainforest Challenge Founder Luis J.A. Wee in Malaysia last year.

The underlying idea behind RFT India is to bring off-road adventure seekers from across the country on a single platform, wherein they work in teams to maneuver their way through natural obstacles, as they traverse distances through rough trails.

Note: Images are for representation purpose only