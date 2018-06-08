Tata Tigor Buzz Features Leaked Online, Launch Likely Soon

Barely a week ago, images shared on the web revealed a new variant of Tata Tigor, known as the Tigor Buzz edition. The Tigor Buzz edition is likely to be a special edition model similar to the Tiago Wizz edition which was launched last year. New images that have surfaced on the web now reveal an official image of the Tata Tigor Buzz while another image reveals the changes to the limited edition model over the standard Tigor. The Tigor Buzz edition is likely to be available only the in XE variant.

As mentioned in the leaked image, the Tigor Buzz edition will come equipped with a Berry red highlight for the front grille, contrast black roof and ORVMs, new dual tone alloy wheels with a red accent and a ‘Buzz’ limited edition badge on the outside. Inside, the model will come equipped with dual tone interiors with paint black finish and red accents as well as a new patterned seat fabric.

Engine specifications are likely to remain unchanged and hence it can be safe to assume that the upcoming Tata Tigor Buzz edition will be offered with the same set of engines. These include a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine and a 1.05-litre Revotorq diesel engine. The former is capable of producing 85 PS and 114 Nm of torque while the latter is tuned to produce 70 PS and 140 Nm of torque. The Tigor Buzz edition will be offered only with a five speed manual transmission. AS the official image and feature list has been leaked, the launch is likely to be around the corner. Stay tuned for updates.

Source: Team-BHP