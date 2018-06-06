2018 Mercedes-AMG S63 Coupe India Launch On June 18

Just last month, Mercedes-Benz launched the E63 S AMG 4Matic+ in India, with prices starting at INR 1.50 crore (ex-showroom, Delhi). Now, the performance division of the German luxury automobile manufacturer is all set to bring the new S63 AMG Coupe in India on June 18, 2018.

At the heart of the S63 AMG Coupe will be the same 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine as seen on the E63 S AMG. This engine though, will be capable of producing a maximum power output of 612 PS while the peak torque will be rated at 900 Nm. Paired to a nine speed automatic transmission, power will be sent to all four wheels via a four wheel drive system which will be available as standard. The two-door coupe can sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 3.5 seconds, all the way to a top speed of 250 kmph. This top speed can rise to 300 kmph with the help of the AMG driver’s pack which is an optional feature.

Also read: Mercedes-AMG GLE 43 4MATIC Coupe ‘OrangeArt’ And SLC 43 ‘RedArt’ Limited Edition Launched In India

As compared to the outgoing model, the new Mercedes-AMG S63 Coupe will receive visual updates in the form of a new front bumper with aggressive air intakes, new Panamericana grille with vertical slats, 19 inch alloy wheels and quad exhausts at the rear.

Inside, the upcoming Mercedes-AMG S63 Coupe will come equipped with a twin-touchscreen system, Nappa leather and a host of AMS specific elements such as the sport seats and steering wheel. Stay tuned as we get you the all the live updates straight from the launch venue in Delhi on June 18.