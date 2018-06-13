New, Limited Edition Aston Martin Rapide AMR Gets V12 Naturally Aspirated, 603PS Engine
Following hot on the heels of the DB11 AMR, Aston Martin has revealed the limited edition Rapide AMR. This production version of the concept shown at Geneva last year is limited to just 210 cars.
The design of the new 205mph Rapide AMR has changed little from the concept that was shown at the Geneva motorshow in 2017, with a large and aggressive front grille that is reminiscent of the extreme track-only Vantage AMR Pro. Meanwhile the circular daytime running lights recall the recent Zagato models. The Rapide AMR’s aerodynamics have been tuned to reduce lift while retaining a neutral balance and the extra aerodynamic bodywork such as the splitter, sills, rear diffuser and boot lid lip spoiler are all carbon fibre. The new bonnet with large ventilation inserts is also made from carbon fibre to minimise weight.
At the heart of the Rapide AMR is a naturally aspirated drivetrain that draws much of its technology and character from the Aston Martin Vantage GT12. The 6.0-litre V12 engine now puts out 603PS and 630NM of torque. The V12 supercar does 0-60mph in just 4.2 seconds (0-100km/h in 4.4 seconds).
As standard, the Rapide AMR comes fitted with carbon ceramic brakes – measuring 400mm at the front with six piston calipers and 360mm at the rear with four piston calipers.
The Rapide AMR will be available in three different design schemes. The Standard and Silhouette schemes offer four colours – Mariana Blue, Scintilla Silver, Lightning Silver and Onyx Black – with the Standard scheme adding AMR Lime accents to the splitter, sills and rear diffuser. The Silhouette scheme eschews the Lime accents and instead adds a full-length contrasting stripe in China Grey or Clubsport White. The Signature scheme matches Stirling Green paint with Lime accents and a Lime stripe for the definitive AMR look. This draws the closest visual link to the Aston Martin Racing team and the liveries of its race cars.
Inside, customers can opt for either AMR Lime or Galena Silver welting and stitching. There is a full-length carbon fibre centre console and the seats are trimmed in Alcantara. Also available for the first time as an option is a One-77 style steering wheel. Every car has discrete AMR logos stitched into the seats in Galena Silver and each car will come with a limited-edition AMR inspection plaque as well as AMR branding on the carbon sill plaques. In addition to the three design schemes, customers will also be able make use of Q by Aston Martin to further personalise their car.
The Aston Martin Rapide AMR will be available globally with the exception of China and Russia and is available from £194,950 in the UK, $240,000 in the US and €229,950 in Germany, with first customer deliveries in Q4 2018.
Aston Martin Rapide AMR Specification
Body
- Four-door body style with tailgate & four individual seats
- Extruded aluminium bonded VH body structure
- Aluminium & composite body panels
- Extruded aluminium door side-impact beams
- Single bi-xenon headlamps with integrated LED side lights & direction indicators
- Clear LED rear lamps & direction indicators
- Carbon Fibre Splitter, Bonnet, Side Sills, and Diffuser
Engine & Transmission
- Front mid-mounted engine, rear-wheel drive
- All alloy quad overhead cam 48-valve 5935cc V12 with revised inlet manifolds. Dual variable camshaft timing. Fully CNC machined combustion chambers. 11:1 compression ratio
- Stainless steel exhaust system with cross pipes and quad exhaust tailpipes
- Max power 440 kW (595 bhp / 603 PS) at 7000 rpm – UK & EU
- Max power 433 kW (580 bhp / 588 PS) at 7000 rpm – Rest of World
- Max torque 630Nm (465 lb-ft)
- Acceleration: 0-60 mph in 4.2 sec; 0-100 km/h in 4.4 sec
- Max speed: 205mph (330 km/h)
- Rear mid-mounted, ‘Touchtronic III’, eight-speed gearbox
- Alloy torque tube with Carbon Fibre propeller shaft
- Limited-slip differential
- Final-drive ratio 2.73:1
Steering
- Rack & pinion, Servotronic speed-sensitive, power assisted steering
- 3.0 turns lock-to-lock
- Column tilt & reach adjustment
Wheels & Tyres
- 21” Multispoke matte black wheels
- Front Tyre: 245/35 ZR21 (91Y) XL TL Michelin Pilot Super Sport
- Rear Tyre: 295/30 ZR21 (102Y) XL TL Michelin Pilot Super Sport
Suspension
- Front Independent double wishbones incorporating anti-dive geometry, coil springs, anti-roll bar and monotube adaptive dampers
- Rear Independent double wishbones with anti-squat and anti-lift geometry, coil springs, anti-roll bar and monotube adaptive dampers
- 3-stage Adaptive Damping System
Brakes
- Front carbon ceramic brake discs, 400 mm diameter with six-piston calipers
- Rear carbon ceramic brake discs, 360 mm diameter with four-piston calipers
- 3-stage Dynamic Stability Control (DSC)
- Anti-lock Braking System (ABS)
- Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD)
- Emergency Brake Assist (EBA)
- Traction Control (TC)
- Hydraulic Brake Assist (HBA)
- Positive Torque Control (PTC)
- Electronic Park Brake (EPB)
- Dark Anodised Brake Calipers
Dimensions
- Length: 5019 mm (197.6”)
- Width: 1929 mm (75.9”) excluding mirrors; 2140 mm (84.3”) including mirrors
- Height: 1350 mm (53.1”)
- Wheelbase: 2989 mm (117.7”)
- Fuel tank capacity: 90.5 litres
- Weight: 1990 kg (4387 lb)
- Weight Distribution: 51%/49% (Front/Rear)
In-car entertainment
- AMi III Infotainment System
- 700W Premium Audio System
- Hard Disk Drive (HDD) satellite navigation
- 6.5” LCD Screen
- DAB radio
- AM/FM radio
- Apple Carplay
- Android Auto
- USB connector with Waveform Audio Format (WAF), Windows Media Player (WMA), MPEG (MP3) audio, and Apple iPod® & iPhone® 4 compatibility
- Bluetooth® audio (A2DP)
- 3.5 mm auxiliary input socket
Standard Specification
Standard Exterior
- Choice of 4 Colour Schemes
- AMR Lime graphics to lower valances
- Lightweight Black Mesh Grille
- Carbon Fibre Front Splitter, Bonnet, Side Sills, and Diffuser
- Front & rear carbon ceramic brakes with Dark Anodised brake calipers
- Gloss Black Side Strakes
- Gloss Black window surround
- Black textured tailpipe finishers
- Black AML Wings Badges
- Front Daytime Running Lights
- Clear Tail Lights
- Powerfold exterior heated mirrors
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Automatic Headlights
- Heated rear screen
- Front & rear parking sensors
- Rear view camera
Standard Interior
- Caithness leather & Alcantara interior – Black, Dark Knight [Signature scheme only]
- Alcantara headlining
- Contemporary Carpet
- Full carbon fibre waterfall
- Carbon fibre door inserts
- Black Interior Trim Pack
- Headrest embroidery – AMR logo, Galena Silver
- Contrast stitching – AMR Lime
- Obsidian Black leather welting & interior accents
- Black pedals
- Glass switches
- Fixed rear seats
- Rapide AMR Carbon Sill Plaques
- Electrically operated front seats
- Memory front seats & exterior mirrors (three positions)
- Dual-stage driver & front passenger frontal airbags
- Front occupant side airbags
- Head protection airbags for front & rear occupants
- Heated front seats
- Heated rear screen
- Automatic front temperature control
- Organic Electroluminescent (OEL) displays
- LED map lamps & ambient lighting
- Manual-dimming interior view mirror
- Trip computer
- Cruise control
- Tyre-pressure monitoring
- Alarm & immobiliser
- Remote-control central door locking & boot release
Optional Features
Exterior Options
- Signature exterior scheme [only in conjunction with interior scheme]
- Silhouette exterior scheme [only in conjunction with interior scheme]
- AMR Lime centre stripe [not in conjunction with Signature or Silhouette schemes]
- 21” Forged multi-spoke Matte Black diamond turned wheels
- Painted Calipers (Black) [not in conjunction with Signature scheme]
- Carbon Fibre Exterior Pack: Mirror Caps, Side Strakes, Tail light infills
- Carbon Fibre Door Handles
- Carbon Fibre Wings Badges
- Privacy glass
- Interior Options
- Signature interior scheme [only in conjunction with exterior scheme]
- Silhouette interior scheme [only in conjunction with exterior scheme]
- Full Caithness leather AMR interior: Obsidian Black, Dark Knight [only in conjunction with Signature scheme]
- AMR Lime Interior Accent Package [not in conjunction with Signature or Silhouette schemes]
- One-77 Style steering wheel
- Carbon fibre gear paddleshifters
- Folding rear seats
- Auto-dimming interior view mirror
- Auto-dimming interior view mirror w/Garage door opener
- Second glass key
- Umbrella
- Rear grab handles
- 1000-watt Bang & Olufsen BeoSound audio system with ICEpower® technology and B&O black speaker grilles
- 6-CD autochanger
- Cat5 tracker
- Alarm upgrade (volumetric & tilt sensor)
- First aid kit
