New, Limited Edition Aston Martin Rapide AMR Gets V12 Naturally Aspirated, 603PS Engine

Following hot on the heels of the DB11 AMR, Aston Martin has revealed the limited edition Rapide AMR. This production version of the concept shown at Geneva last year is limited to just 210 cars.

The design of the new 205mph Rapide AMR has changed little from the concept that was shown at the Geneva motorshow in 2017, with a large and aggressive front grille that is reminiscent of the extreme track-only Vantage AMR Pro. Meanwhile the circular daytime running lights recall the recent Zagato models. The Rapide AMR’s aerodynamics have been tuned to reduce lift while retaining a neutral balance and the extra aerodynamic bodywork such as the splitter, sills, rear diffuser and boot lid lip spoiler are all carbon fibre. The new bonnet with large ventilation inserts is also made from carbon fibre to minimise weight.

At the heart of the Rapide AMR is a naturally aspirated drivetrain that draws much of its technology and character from the Aston Martin Vantage GT12. The 6.0-litre V12 engine now puts out 603PS and 630NM of torque. The V12 supercar does 0-60mph in just 4.2 seconds (0-100km/h in 4.4 seconds).

As standard, the Rapide AMR comes fitted with carbon ceramic brakes – measuring 400mm at the front with six piston calipers and 360mm at the rear with four piston calipers.

The Rapide AMR will be available in three different design schemes. The Standard and Silhouette schemes offer four colours – Mariana Blue, Scintilla Silver, Lightning Silver and Onyx Black – with the Standard scheme adding AMR Lime accents to the splitter, sills and rear diffuser. The Silhouette scheme eschews the Lime accents and instead adds a full-length contrasting stripe in China Grey or Clubsport White. The Signature scheme matches Stirling Green paint with Lime accents and a Lime stripe for the definitive AMR look. This draws the closest visual link to the Aston Martin Racing team and the liveries of its race cars.

Inside, customers can opt for either AMR Lime or Galena Silver welting and stitching. There is a full-length carbon fibre centre console and the seats are trimmed in Alcantara. Also available for the first time as an option is a One-77 style steering wheel. Every car has discrete AMR logos stitched into the seats in Galena Silver and each car will come with a limited-edition AMR inspection plaque as well as AMR branding on the carbon sill plaques. In addition to the three design schemes, customers will also be able make use of Q by Aston Martin to further personalise their car.

The Aston Martin Rapide AMR will be available globally with the exception of China and Russia and is available from £194,950 in the UK, $240,000 in the US and €229,950 in Germany, with first customer deliveries in Q4 2018.

Aston Martin Rapide AMR Specification

Body

Four-door body style with tailgate & four individual seats

Extruded aluminium bonded VH body structure

Aluminium & composite body panels

Extruded aluminium door side-impact beams

Single bi-xenon headlamps with integrated LED side lights & direction indicators

Clear LED rear lamps & direction indicators

Carbon Fibre Splitter, Bonnet, Side Sills, and Diffuser

Engine & Transmission

Front mid-mounted engine, rear-wheel drive

All alloy quad overhead cam 48-valve 5935cc V12 with revised inlet manifolds. Dual variable camshaft timing. Fully CNC machined combustion chambers. 11:1 compression ratio

Stainless steel exhaust system with cross pipes and quad exhaust tailpipes

Max power 440 kW (595 bhp / 603 PS) at 7000 rpm – UK & EU

Max power 433 kW (580 bhp / 588 PS) at 7000 rpm – Rest of World

Max torque 630Nm (465 lb-ft)

Acceleration: 0-60 mph in 4.2 sec; 0-100 km/h in 4.4 sec

Max speed: 205mph (330 km/h)

Rear mid-mounted, ‘Touchtronic III’, eight-speed gearbox

Alloy torque tube with Carbon Fibre propeller shaft

Limited-slip differential

Final-drive ratio 2.73:1

Steering

Rack & pinion, Servotronic speed-sensitive, power assisted steering

3.0 turns lock-to-lock

Column tilt & reach adjustment

Wheels & Tyres

21” Multispoke matte black wheels

Front Tyre: 245/35 ZR21 (91Y) XL TL Michelin Pilot Super Sport

Rear Tyre: 295/30 ZR21 (102Y) XL TL Michelin Pilot Super Sport

Suspension

Front Independent double wishbones incorporating anti-dive geometry, coil springs, anti-roll bar and monotube adaptive dampers

Rear Independent double wishbones with anti-squat and anti-lift geometry, coil springs, anti-roll bar and monotube adaptive dampers

3-stage Adaptive Damping System

Brakes

Front carbon ceramic brake discs, 400 mm diameter with six-piston calipers

Rear carbon ceramic brake discs, 360 mm diameter with four-piston calipers

3-stage Dynamic Stability Control (DSC)

Anti-lock Braking System (ABS)

Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD)

Emergency Brake Assist (EBA)

Traction Control (TC)

Hydraulic Brake Assist (HBA)

Positive Torque Control (PTC)

Electronic Park Brake (EPB)

Dark Anodised Brake Calipers

Dimensions

Length: 5019 mm (197.6”)

Width: 1929 mm (75.9”) excluding mirrors; 2140 mm (84.3”) including mirrors

Height: 1350 mm (53.1”)

Wheelbase: 2989 mm (117.7”)

Fuel tank capacity: 90.5 litres

Weight: 1990 kg (4387 lb)

Weight Distribution: 51%/49% (Front/Rear)

In-car entertainment

AMi III Infotainment System

700W Premium Audio System

Hard Disk Drive (HDD) satellite navigation

6.5” LCD Screen

DAB radio

AM/FM radio

Apple Carplay

Android Auto

USB connector with Waveform Audio Format (WAF), Windows Media Player (WMA), MPEG (MP3) audio, and Apple iPod® & iPhone® 4 compatibility

Bluetooth® audio (A2DP)

3.5 mm auxiliary input socket

Standard Specification

Standard Exterior

Choice of 4 Colour Schemes

AMR Lime graphics to lower valances

Lightweight Black Mesh Grille

Carbon Fibre Front Splitter, Bonnet, Side Sills, and Diffuser

Front & rear carbon ceramic brakes with Dark Anodised brake calipers

Gloss Black Side Strakes

Gloss Black window surround

Black textured tailpipe finishers

Black AML Wings Badges

Front Daytime Running Lights

Clear Tail Lights

Powerfold exterior heated mirrors

Rain Sensing Wipers

Automatic Headlights

Heated rear screen

Front & rear parking sensors

Rear view camera

Standard Interior

Caithness leather & Alcantara interior – Black, Dark Knight [Signature scheme only]

Alcantara headlining

Contemporary Carpet

Full carbon fibre waterfall

Carbon fibre door inserts

Black Interior Trim Pack

Headrest embroidery – AMR logo, Galena Silver

Contrast stitching – AMR Lime

Obsidian Black leather welting & interior accents

Black pedals

Glass switches

Fixed rear seats

Rapide AMR Carbon Sill Plaques

Electrically operated front seats

Memory front seats & exterior mirrors (three positions)

Dual-stage driver & front passenger frontal airbags

Front occupant side airbags

Head protection airbags for front & rear occupants

Heated front seats

Heated rear screen

Automatic front temperature control

Organic Electroluminescent (OEL) displays

LED map lamps & ambient lighting

Manual-dimming interior view mirror

Trip computer

Cruise control

Tyre-pressure monitoring

Alarm & immobiliser

Remote-control central door locking & boot release

Optional Features

Exterior Options

Signature exterior scheme [only in conjunction with interior scheme]

Silhouette exterior scheme [only in conjunction with interior scheme]

AMR Lime centre stripe [not in conjunction with Signature or Silhouette schemes]

21” Forged multi-spoke Matte Black diamond turned wheels

Painted Calipers (Black) [not in conjunction with Signature scheme]

Carbon Fibre Exterior Pack: Mirror Caps, Side Strakes, Tail light infills

Carbon Fibre Door Handles

Carbon Fibre Wings Badges

Privacy glass

Interior Options

Signature interior scheme [only in conjunction with exterior scheme]

Silhouette interior scheme [only in conjunction with exterior scheme]

Full Caithness leather AMR interior: Obsidian Black, Dark Knight [only in conjunction with Signature scheme]

AMR Lime Interior Accent Package [not in conjunction with Signature or Silhouette schemes]

One-77 Style steering wheel

Carbon fibre gear paddleshifters

Folding rear seats

Auto-dimming interior view mirror

Auto-dimming interior view mirror w/Garage door opener

Second glass key

Umbrella

Rear grab handles

1000-watt Bang & Olufsen BeoSound audio system with ICEpower® technology and B&O black speaker grilles

6-CD autochanger

Cat5 tracker

Alarm upgrade (volumetric & tilt sensor)

First aid kit

Check out the official release below: