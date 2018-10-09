2018 Honda CR-V Launched At A Starting Price Of Rs. 28,15,000/- Ex-Showroom India

Honda has generated a fair bit of hype with the first drive of the fifth generation CR-V. Now coming with both the option of a petrol and a long-awaited diesel variant, the CR-V is all set to conquer the luxury SUV segment. While the petrol 2WD variant is priced at Rs. 28,15,000/- (ex-showroom India), the diesel variant costs Rs. 30,65,000/- (ex-showroom India) for the 2WD and Rs. 32,75,000/- (ex-showroom India) for the AWD variant.

The front has been completely revised featuring a combination of body paint, satin grey highlights and some piano black finish to add to that extra premium value. Chrome has been tastefully used to highlight portions of the car without ever seeming like overdone bling. The CR-V rides on 18-inch dual colour wheels, while the wheel arches are surrounded by plenty of black cladding. It also gets a shark-fin antenna, a newly designed headlamp and taillamp unit along with other premium touches that help this handsome SUV become a more well-rounded package.

The interior sees the use of top-notch materials and avoids the use of any hard plastics. The seats are made of a combination of leather and leatherette which do a great job of holding the occupants in place while feeling plush. The transmission tunnel has been kept as low as possible which allows the rear seats to comfortably accommodate three adults. The driver’s seat is electrically adjustable with even the option to adjust lumbar, while the second row can be adjusted for knee room and recline. The interior also gets a full-sized panoramic sunroof which not only brightens up the cabin but makes it feel airier.

The third row of seats can be accessed by tumbling down the middle row but the entrance is quite narrow and once in the back tall passengers may find it uncomfortable. The Honda CR-V is powered by a choice of two engines and two drivetrains to choose from. The 2.0 petrol is only available with the 2WD variant and is front wheel driven, while the motor comes mated to a CVT automatic gearbox and churns out 154 bhp of power and 189 Nm of torque. The diesel motor, however, is a 1.6-litre unit and can be had in either the 2WD or the AWD format. This motor puts out an adequate 120 bhp of power and 300 Nm of torque while being mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission. Given its current price, the Honda CR-V will go up against the likes of the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour and the Isuzu MU-X.