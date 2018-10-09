2018 All New Santro Revealed – Specs, Features and All You Need to Know

The legend is back, and it could not have been given a better name. The All New Santro was unveiled today and here we are telling you everything you need to know about the new tall boy hatchback. The car is developed around six key pillars, modern stylish tallboy design, new age technology, customer-centric safety, comfortable and premium cabin, all-round performance and complete peace of mind. The car will be launched on the twenty-third of October in Delhi however, online prebookings of the car will be open from tomorrow till October 22, 2018, for an amount of INR 11,100.

The modern tallboy design of the car is based on Hyundai’s signature cascading grille. The front grille gets 5 slats which add a modern and somewhat sporty look to the car. On the side of the car, a wavy shoulder line is placed to offer a larger window for the rear passengers and we see 14-inch wheels as well. The rear gets a reverse parking camera, wiper with a washer and a high stop light on top. On the inside of the car, Hyundai offers a 7-inch touchscreen unit which is Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compliant and also acts as a screen for the reverse camera. The car also gets Hyundai’s Patent ‘Eco Coating Technology’ which keeps foul smells outside the cabin.

The all-new body of the All New Santro is made to be strong, the new platform uses 63% Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) + High Strength Steel (HSS) which makes sure the car keeps the occupants safe in an accident, moreover, standard ABS with EBD and driver side airbag add to safety factor. To ensure a comfortable journey even in harsh Indian summers, the car is equipped with a heavy-duty AC unit which Hyundai claims to be the best in the segment and also offers a rear passenger vent, a segment first. The rear bench gets additional thigh support for added comfort and a flat transmission tunnel paired with the best in class shoulder room would make journeys much more comfortable in the All New Santro.

Powering the All New Santro is a 1.1-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine which develops a maximum of 69 bhp and offers you 20.3 kilometres to the litre. The car also is offered with a factory fitted CNG kit which drops the power down to 59 bhp and comes with an 8 kg tank fitted in the boot. Along with a standard five-speed manual gearbox, the car will also be offered with the new Smart Auto AMT gearbox, an in-house developed AMT gearbox. To complete the package, Hyundai will offer a 3 year/1,00,000 km warranty along with 3 year road side assistance.

So here it is, the icon is back in a brand new avatar. How does it drive you ask? We will let you know as soon as we have a chance to drive the car and will share it with you so stay tuned. What are your thoughts on the new tall boy? Let us know in the comments.