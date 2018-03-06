2018 Geneva Motor Show: Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder Breaks Cover

The 2018 Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS) has only begun and Italian marquee Lamborghini has pulled the covers of a new model, christened as the Huracan Performante Spyder. A soft-top variant of the Huracan Performante coupe, the convertible features the latest technologies such as the Forged Composites or the Active Aerodynamics from the brand.

The new Huracan Performante Sypder features a soft-top roof, which, according to the brand, takes 17 seconds to open or close and can be done up to speeds of 50 kmph. Another highlight of the model are the two buttresses which are similar to the standard Huracan Spyder. The rear window can also be electrically opened, which functions as a windshield when closed. When the roof is down, the model’s design incorporates two movable fins, which rise out of the folding roof casing and continue the roofline from seatbacks to the rear of the car.

Propelling the Huracan Performante Spyder is the same 5.2-litre V10 engine as its coupe counterpart. This engine continues to produce 640 PS of power and 600 Nm of torque. This motor is paired to a seven speed dual clutch automatic transmission. Speeds of 0-100 kmph take 3.1 seconds, 0.2 seconds slower than the standard Performante. The top speed of the model stands at 325 kmph.

The Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder continues to benefit from the features seen on the Coupe variant such as the ALA (Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva), permanent four wheel drive, drive modes including Strada Sport and Corsa, Lamborghini Dynamic Steering (LDS), ESC, etc.