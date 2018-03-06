VIDEO: Bajaj Dominar 400 Takes Another Dig At Its Rivals

Bajaj has taken another dig at its rivals, this time boasting its illumination prowess over its competitors in its latest Haathi Mat Palo promotional video. In the latest video, Dominar 400’s rivals (represented by elephants) are seen struggling in low light conditions while the riders on Bajaj easily make their way through the woods.

Previously, the two-wheeler brand had taken a dig at its rivals for boasting features such as better brakes with ABS, handling prowess and more. The Bajaj Dominar 400 features a full-LED headlight, fully digital yet split instrument console, ABS and a slipper clutch. Mechanically, the motorcycle draws power from the 373cc liquid cooled, fuel injected, triple spark DTS-i, single cylinder engine that produces 35 hp and 35 Nm of torque.

Recently, Bajaj launched the 2018 Dominar 400 which received a few updates in the form of new paint jobs and golden coloured alloy wheels. Prices for the Bajaj Dominar 400 start at INR 1.42 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).