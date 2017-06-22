2017 Skoda Octavia Facelift Brochure Reveals Variant-wise Features

The 2017 Skoda Octavia Facelift India launch is inching closer and our colleague has just driven one in Chandigarh. While he works on a detailed, exhaustive review, we’ve got you the complete feature list of the upcoming 2017 Skoda Octavia through the official brochure. The new Octavia, just like the previous model, will be available in three variants: Ambition, Style and Style Plus.

Illumination duties on the base, Ambition variant are performed by Halogen Headlight with Manual Leveling and LED DRLs while the Style and Style Plus feature QuadraLED Headlights. In the headlight department, the Style and Style Plus also benefit from Adaptive Front System, Light Assistant – automatic headlight system with light sensor, retractable headlight washers, CrystalGlo LED DRLs and corner function with front fog lights.

Complete features list below (click on the link below the image for high-resolution spec sheet):

Visual updates to the exterior of the 2017 Skoda Octavia facelift will come in the form of a revised front fascia that features new split headlamps, revised bumper and a wider grille. At the rear, the new Octavia receives refreshed LED tail lamps and a re-profiled bumper. Inside, the Octavia facelift gets 7 cm of additional leg room in the second row. New features on the model include an updated 9.2 inch touchscreen infotainment system, new three spoke steering wheel. The Ambition and Style package comes with 16-inch Velorum alloy wheels while the top of the line Style Plus variant gets 16-inch Alcatras alloy wheels.

On the inside, the Ambition and Style package receive Cool Brushed decor on front centre console and door panels while Style Plus comes with Dark Brushed decor on front centre console and door panels. All the variants get Dual tone Onyx-Ivory front dashboard, centre console and door panels along with Style Beige upholstery. On the entertainment front, the Ambition model comes with Colour Touchscreen Central Infotainment System, Capacitive Technology while the Style and Style Plus package receives Large Format Colour Touchscreen Central Infotainment System, Capacitive Technology. Style Plus version also gets a Proximity Sensor based infotainment system (also available in Style variant), Amundsen Navigation System and BossConnect through Skoda Media Command App.

Being a mid-life update, the updates to the 2017 Skoda Octavia facelift will be limited to the interior and exterior, hence there would be no mechanical changes. Powering the model would be the same 1.4-litre TSI petrol engine and 1.8-litre TSI petrol engine, tuned to deliver 150 PS/250 Nm and 180 PS/250 Nm respectively. The 2.0-litre TDI diesel engine, on the other hand will deliver 143 PS of power and 320 Nm of torque. Transmission duties will be taken care of by a six speed manual transmission, a automatic seven speed DSG transmission and a automatic six speed DSG transmission respectively.

Safety features such as Anti-lock Braking System, Electronic Brakeforce Distribution, Hydraulic Brake Assist, Anti Slip Regulation, Motor Speed Regulation, Electronic Differential Lock, Electronic Stability Control and Multi Collision Braking come as standard across the model range. Ambition variant gets Dual Front Airbags and Side Airbags at front while the Style variant also benefits from Curtain airbags at front and rear. The Style Plus package, over and above the aforementioned airbags, also gets side airbags at the rear.

Check out the complete brochure through the image gallery below: