New 2017 Mahindra KUV100 NXT Facelift Launch, Price, Images, Details, Features And Tech Specs

New 2017 Mahindra KUV100 NXT Facelift Prices

The new Mahindra KUV100 NXT facelift has been launched in India for an introductory price (valid for three months) starting at INR 4.39 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai).

Following are the variant wise prices:

New KUV100 NXT Facelift petrol:

K2: INR 4.39 lakh

K2+: INR 4.79 lakh

K4+: INR 5.24 lakh

K6+: INR 6.04 lakh

K8: INR 6.40 lakh

New KUV100 NXT Facelift diesel:

K2: INR 5.39 lakh

K2+: INR 5.63 lakh

K4+: INR 6.11 lakh

K6+: INR 6.95 lakh

K8: INR 7.33 lakh

New 2017 Mahindra KUV100 NXT Facelift Features and Details

Visual updates to the new Mahindra KUV100 NXT facelift include a new front grille with chrome inserts, dual tone front and rear bumper with silver skid plates, new integrated spoiler, clear lens LED tail lamps, LED DRLs and rear parking sensors. Inside, the new Mahindra KUV100 NXT facelift now comes equipped with Mahindra’s BlueSense app which displays vehicle info, controls, warnings, service reminder and personal info. A few other updates include electronic temperature control panel, remote keyless entry, electrically operated tailgate and ORVMs, Power and Eco mode, black interiors with Piano Black inserts and silver accents.

New 2017 Mahindra KUV100 NXT Facelift Engine and Performance

The new Mahindra KUV100 NXT Facelift will continue to be offered with a 1.2-litre MPFI Dual VVT petrol and a 1.2-litre turbocharged CRDI diesel engine. The petrol engine is capable of producing 82 bhp at 5500 rpm and 115 Nm of torque between 3500-3600 rpm while the diesel motor produces 77 bhp at 3750 rpm and 190 Nm of torque between 1750-2250 rpm. The model is currently offered with a five speed manual transmission while an automatic variant is likely to offered in the next six months.

New 2017 Mahindra KUV100 NXT Facelift Safety

Safety wise, the new Mahindra KUV100 NXT facelift receives ABS and EBD as standard across the variant range, Dual airbags on all the variants from k2+ and above, ISOFIX child seat mounts, rear washer and wiper with defogger and automatic hazard lights on panic braking.

New 2017 Mahindra KUV100 Facelift NXT Technical Specifications

Engine & Transmission New Mahindra KUV100 NXT Facelift Petrol Type mFalcon G80, Multi Point Fuel Injection (MPFI) with Dual Variable Valve Timing Emission BS4 Cubic Capacity 1198cc Max Gross Power 61 kW (82 bhp) @ 5500 rpm Max Gross Torque 115 Nm @ 3500-3600 rpm Gearbox 5-Speed Manual Drivetrain Front Wheel Drive

Engine & Transmission New Mahindra KUV100 NXT Facelift Diesel Type mFalcon D75, Turbocharger with Intercooler, Common Rail Direct Injection Technology Emission BS4 Cubic Capacity 1198cc Max Gross Power 57.4 kW (77 bhp) @ 3750 rpm Max Gross Torque 190 Nm @ 1750-2250 rpm Gearbox 5-Speed Manual Drivetrain Front Wheel Drive

Suspension, Tyres &

Turning Circle New Mahindra KUV100 NXT Facelift Petrol/Diesel Front Independent McPherson Strut with Dual Path Mounts, Coil Spring and Hydraulic Gas Charged Shock Absorber Rear Semi-Independent Twist Beam with Coil Spring and Hydraulic Gas Charged Shock Absorber Tyres Tubeless Radials, 185/65 R14 Tubeless Radials, 185/60 R15 Minimum Turning Circle Radius (m) 5.05 Vehicle Dimesions Overall Length (mm) 3700 Overall Width (mm)

(excluding ORVMs) 1735 Overall Height (mm) 1655 Front Track (mm) 1490 Rear Track (mm) 1490 Wheelbase (mm) 2385 Ground Clearance (unladen) (mm) 170 Brakes Front Disc Rear Drum Capacity Seating Capacity 6 Seater (3+3) 5 seater (2+3) or 6 seater (3+3) Boot Space 243 litres 243 litres (expandable to 473 litres) Fuel Tank Capacity 35 litres

New 2017 Mahindra KUV100 NXT Facelift Image Gallery