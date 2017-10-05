New 2017 Volkswagen Passat Price, Expected Launch Date, Images, Features and Tech Specs

Volkswagen India announced the start of production of the next generation of its premium luxury sedan, the Passat at its Aurangabad facility in Maharashtra. While we wait for more official details about the India launch, here’s what we know about the upcoming New 2017 Volkswagen Passat.

New 2017 Volkswagen Passat Expected Prices

The new Passat is expected to carry a price tag north of INR 28 lakh.

New 2017 Volkswagen Passat Expected Launch Date

With the announcement of the commencement of the production of the new Passat at Volkswagen India’s Aurangabad facility in Maharashtra, the premium sedan should drive into India by early 2018.

New 2017 Volkswagen Passat Features and Details

The new Passat is based on the company’s MQB platform which also underpins models such as the Tiguan, Skoda Octavia and Superb. Thanks to the new platform, the upcoming Passat will be up to 85 kilograms lighter than the previous generation model. Dimension wise, the new Passat measures 4767 mm in length, 1832 mm in width and 1456 mm in height while the wheelbase stands at 2791 mm. The new Passat will feature an updated front fascia with a three slat chrome grille accompanied by new headlamps and LED DRLs.

The European spec model feature Active Info display (a fully digital instrument cluster), extendible head-up display as well as systems such as an app-based Rear Seat Entertainment for tablet computers.

New 2017 Volkswagen Passat Engine and Performance

The international variants of the Volkswagen Passat can be had with a wide choice of engines; including new five 4-pot TSI petrol and three 4-pot TDI diesel units. A plug-in hybrid variant will also be on offer in select markets, but won’t be making it to India. For India though, the Passat will be available with a 175 hp 2.0L TDI engine that will come mated to a six speed DSG automatic gearbox.

New 2017 Volkswagen Passat Safety

Euro spec Passat, apart from the regular airbags and ABS, also features Front Assist plus City Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Monitoring, Emergency Assist (vehicle stops in emergency), Trailer Assist (assisted manoeuvring with a trailer) and Traffic Jam Assist. However, we’re not sure how many of those features will be available for the India spec model.

New 2017 Volkswagen Passat Technical Specifications

Engine Type and Displacement 2.0L TDI Diesel Engine Maximum Output 175 hp Maximum Torque 350 Nm Transmission Six Speed DSG Automatic Gearbox Dimensions (L x W x H) 4767 mm x 1832 mm x 1456 mm

New 2017 Volkswagen Passat Image Gallery