2017 Frankfurt Motor Show: Limited Edition Audi R8 RWS Breaks Cover

German luxury automobile manufacturer Audi is extending its R8 model series to include new derivatives with rear-wheel drive. Limited to 999 units worldwide, prices for the R8 V10 RWS start at £110,000 OTR, UK. The Audi R8 V10 RWS and R8 Spyder V10 RWS will be exclusively rear-driven (Rear Wheel Series) and will be built by hand at the Böllinger Höfe R8 factory.

The R8 V10 RWS variant features a matte black grille of the single frame and matte black air apertures at the front and rear of the car. The upper sideblade (of the Coupé) is finished in gloss black while the lower blade comes in the body colour.

Similar to the R8 LMS GT 4, the Coupé is available with an optional red film running over the bonnet, roof and rear end. Inside, the driver and passenger sit in sport seats are covered in leather and Alcantara. Bucket seats are available as an option. The dashboard bears an emblem ‘1 of 999‘ indicating the limited number of units.

Propelling the Audi R8 V10 RWS is a mid-mounted V10 engine that produces 540PS and 540 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. This propels the Coupé variant from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.7 seconds while the Spyder variant takes 3.8 seconds. The top speed of both the variants stands at 319 kmph and 317 kmph respectively.

The chassis setup and control systems allow controlled drifts if the driver chooses the Dynamic mode in the standard Audi drive select dynamic handling system and sets the Stabilization Control ESC to Sport. The ESC intervenes reliably at the limit. The electromechanical power steering is completely free of torque steer and enables precise handling. The Audi R8 V10 RWS is fitted as standard with black-finished, 19-inch, cast aluminium wheels in a five-spoke V-design, with 245/35 tyres up front and 295/35 at the rear.

Tipping the scales at 1,590 kilograms, the R8 RWS Coupé is 50 kgs lighter than the R8 Coupé with all-wheel drive which needs additional components like propshaft, multi-plate clutch and centre differential. The Spyder variant is 40 kilograms lighter than the R8 Spyder V10, weighing in at 1,680 kgs.

Speaking on the occasion, Stephan Winkelmann, CEO of Audi Sport GmbH, said, “The R8 V10 RWS is made for purists. A limited-edition special model for customers with an appreciation for essential driving enjoyment, the R8 V10 RWS is an absolutely exclusive offer. With its mid-mounted V10 engine and rear-wheel drive, it successfully brings the driving concept of our R8 LMS racing car to the streets.”