TVS Apache Celebrates 20 Years: ARE GP Season 2 Goes Global with a Women-First Focus

Overview at a Glance
- Apache Turns 20: Two decades of racing-inspired performance and innovation.
- ARE GP Season 2: Expands to Mexico, Colombia, Nepal, and 17 Indian cities.
- Women in Focus: Exclusive Women’s Media Category to debut in 2026 finale.
- Global Vision: From training 3,000+ riders to crossing 6 million Apache customers, TVS Racing is shaping motorsports for the future.
Introduction
For motorcycle enthusiasts, the name TVS Apache is more than just a badge on a fuel tank—it’s a symbol of raw performance, relentless innovation, and deep racing roots. This year, the Apache marks 20 years of adrenaline-filled history, and TVS Racing, the factory racing arm of TVS Motor Company, has planned a celebration worthy of the milestone.
The second season of the ARE GP Championship is all set to begin on September 15, 2025. But this isn’t just another racing season. It’s bigger, bolder, and global—expanding into international markets and introducing a brand-new Women’s Media Category to further strengthen the culture of inclusivity in motorsports.
Apache: A Legacy Born on the Track
When the Apache first rolled out two decades ago, it carried with it the DNA of TVS Racing’s four-decade-long motorsport heritage. Over the years, it has evolved into a premium performance motorcycle brand, combining track-bred engineering with everyday usability. Today, with over 6 million riders worldwide, the Apache family is not just a range of motorcycles—it’s a community that lives and breathes racing spirit.
This 20-year milestone is proof that the Apache’s racing DNA is still just as sharp, and TVS is using the ARE GP to bring that legacy closer to its fans.
ARE GP Season 2: Bigger, Faster, Global
The ARE GP Championship, launched in 2007, has always been about giving Apache owners a professional platform to feel the rush of racing in a safe and structured environment. Riders get access to race-tuned bikes, expert mentorship, and world-class safety gear—something that has already benefitted more than 3,000 participants.
Season 2, starting in September 2025, is a massive leap forward. For the first time ever, the championship is going international, with races planned in Mexico, Colombia, and Nepal, alongside 17 Indian cities. The action-packed season will reach its grand finale in April 2026 at the Madras International Circuit in Chennai, a track that has hosted some of the most iconic moments in Indian motorsport.
This global expansion isn’t just about more races—it’s about cementing the ARE GP as a premier international motorsport championship under the Apache name.
A Women-First Approach in Racing
Inclusivity has been a cornerstone of TVS Racing for years. Back in 2016, the team created history by forming the world’s first all-women racing squad. Since then, initiatives like the OMC Women’s Category have nurtured women riders and given them space to compete at the highest level.
Now, with Season 2 of the ARE GP, TVS is stepping it up again by introducing an exclusive Women’s Media Category under the TVS OMC India Championship 2025. The idea is simple: give women from the media world a chance to ride, race, and showcase their skills on the track. It’s a bold step that reflects TVS’s larger mission—to make motorsport more inclusive and accessible for everyone.
A Vision That Goes Beyond Racing
Speaking about this new phase, Vimal Sumbly, Head – Premium Business, TVS Motor Company, said that racing isn’t just about speed—it’s about building communities, pushing boundaries, and leading with innovation. The international expansion of the ARE GP is part of that vision, turning what started as a domestic championship into a global motorsport property.
For riders, this means being part of something larger—a connected, international racing community under the Apache banner. And for Indian motorsport, it’s another giant leap forward in gaining recognition on the world stage.
Quick Summary Table
|Key Element
|Details
|Celebration
|20 years of Apache
|Championship
|ARE GP Season 2
|Kick-off
|September 15, 2025
|Finale
|April 2026, Madras International Circuit
|Global Rounds
|Mexico, Colombia, Nepal
|Indian Rounds
|17 cities
|Women in Racing
|Exclusive Women’s Media Category
|Riders Trained
|3,000+ so far
|Apache Milestone
|6 million customers worldwide
|Long-Term Vision
|Democratize racing & build global rider networks
Conclusion
As the Apache family celebrates 20 glorious years, the launch of ARE GP Season 2 represents more than just another racing championship. It’s a statement of intent—from India’s leading performance motorcycle brand—to take its racing culture global while continuing to open doors for new talent.
With its international expansion, stronger focus on women in motorsports, and a legacy rooted in four decades of racing excellence, TVS Apache is not just celebrating the past—it’s racing full throttle into the future.