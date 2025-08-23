  • Home
    •   •  
  • News
    •   •  
  • Mercedes EQS SUV Facelift: Smarter, Faster, and Ready for 2026 Mercedes EQS SUV Facelift: Sma...

Mercedes EQS SUV Facelift: Smarter, Faster, and Ready for 2026

News / By / / 3 minutes of reading

Quick 4-Pointer Overview

  • Sharper Design – New headlights, grille, and bumpers bring a fresh edge.
  • Next-Gen Tech – MB.OS infotainment with smarter features and semi-autonomy.
  • Powertrain Boost – eATS 2.0 motors with a two-speed gearbox for punch and efficiency.
  • 800-Volt Battery – Faster DC charging and lighter, more efficient hardware.

Introduction

The luxury EV market isn’t standing still, and neither is Mercedes-Benz. Its flagship EQS SUV is gearing up for a major facelift, set to make its global debut in 2026 as a 2027 model.

Far from being a simple nip-and-tuck, this update is about substance as much as style. Expect a more purposeful design, a cabin powered by Mercedes’ latest digital brain, and a powertrain engineered to be quicker, leaner, and smarter.

Design: Refinement Meets Function

The EQS SUV already wears a sleek, aerodynamic suit, but the facelift will sharpen the look without losing elegance. Mercedes is expected to add:

  • Redesigned headlights with more aggressive detailing.
  • A reworked grille and bumper that don’t just look better—they improve cooling.
  • Updated rear graphics and a cleaner bumper for a tighter finish.

The tweaks are subtle but meaningful, giving the EQS SUV more road presence while quietly boosting efficiency.

Cabin: Where Tech Takes Center Stage

Step inside, and the biggest change is invisible at first glance: the new MB.OS infotainment system. First seen in the new CLA, this chip-to-cloud setup promises:

  • Lightning-fast connectivity and smarter updates.
  • A smoother, more intuitive user experience.
  • Expanded semi-autonomous driving abilities for long journeys.

It’s less about flashy screens and more about making the car feel intelligent, connected, and ready for the decade ahead.

Powertrain: Built for Speed and Stamina

Underneath, Mercedes is bringing some serious upgrades. The facelifted EQS SUV is tipped to feature:

  • eATS 2.0 electric drive units, more powerful and more efficient than before.
  • A two-speed gearbox, giving quicker acceleration off the line and calmer cruising at highway speeds.
  • Silicon carbide inverters, which handle heat better and squeeze more performance out of every charge.

The result? An SUV that doesn’t just whisper luxury—it delivers it with muscle.

Charging: The Big Leap

The standout upgrade is the switch to an 800-volt battery system. This is a big deal, bringing:

  • Much faster DC charging, slashing wait times on long trips.
  • Better efficiency, thanks to lower energy losses.
  • Lighter wiring, which means less weight and more range.

It’s the kind of tech shift that makes EV ownership smoother and more practical in the real world.

Summary Table

AreaCurrent EQS SUVFacelifted EQS SUV (2026/27)
DesignFlowing, sleek linesSharper lights, grille, and bumpers
InfotainmentMBUX HyperscreenMB.OS chip-to-cloud system
PowertrainSingle-speed eATSeATS 2.0 + two-speed gearbox
Battery Setup400-volt system800-volt, ultra-fast charging
EfficiencyStandard cooling & wiringAdvanced inverters, lighter cabling

Conclusion

The 2026 Mercedes EQS SUV facelift is shaping up to be more than a style refresh. With its sharper looks, smarter MB.OS cabin, next-gen motors, and a cutting-edge 800-volt charging setup, Mercedes is pushing its flagship EV into the next league.

By the time it hits the roads as a 2027 model, the EQS SUV won’t just keep up with rivals—it’ll reset expectations for what a luxury electric SUV should deliver: comfort, brains, speed, and a charge that’s over before your coffee cools.

Scroll to Top