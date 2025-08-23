Mercedes EQS SUV Facelift: Smarter, Faster, and Ready for 2026

Quick 4-Pointer Overview
- Sharper Design – New headlights, grille, and bumpers bring a fresh edge.
- Next-Gen Tech – MB.OS infotainment with smarter features and semi-autonomy.
- Powertrain Boost – eATS 2.0 motors with a two-speed gearbox for punch and efficiency.
- 800-Volt Battery – Faster DC charging and lighter, more efficient hardware.
Introduction
The luxury EV market isn’t standing still, and neither is Mercedes-Benz. Its flagship EQS SUV is gearing up for a major facelift, set to make its global debut in 2026 as a 2027 model.
Far from being a simple nip-and-tuck, this update is about substance as much as style. Expect a more purposeful design, a cabin powered by Mercedes’ latest digital brain, and a powertrain engineered to be quicker, leaner, and smarter.
Design: Refinement Meets Function
The EQS SUV already wears a sleek, aerodynamic suit, but the facelift will sharpen the look without losing elegance. Mercedes is expected to add:
- Redesigned headlights with more aggressive detailing.
- A reworked grille and bumper that don’t just look better—they improve cooling.
- Updated rear graphics and a cleaner bumper for a tighter finish.
The tweaks are subtle but meaningful, giving the EQS SUV more road presence while quietly boosting efficiency.
Cabin: Where Tech Takes Center Stage
Step inside, and the biggest change is invisible at first glance: the new MB.OS infotainment system. First seen in the new CLA, this chip-to-cloud setup promises:
- Lightning-fast connectivity and smarter updates.
- A smoother, more intuitive user experience.
- Expanded semi-autonomous driving abilities for long journeys.
It’s less about flashy screens and more about making the car feel intelligent, connected, and ready for the decade ahead.
Powertrain: Built for Speed and Stamina
Underneath, Mercedes is bringing some serious upgrades. The facelifted EQS SUV is tipped to feature:
- eATS 2.0 electric drive units, more powerful and more efficient than before.
- A two-speed gearbox, giving quicker acceleration off the line and calmer cruising at highway speeds.
- Silicon carbide inverters, which handle heat better and squeeze more performance out of every charge.
The result? An SUV that doesn’t just whisper luxury—it delivers it with muscle.
Charging: The Big Leap
The standout upgrade is the switch to an 800-volt battery system. This is a big deal, bringing:
- Much faster DC charging, slashing wait times on long trips.
- Better efficiency, thanks to lower energy losses.
- Lighter wiring, which means less weight and more range.
It’s the kind of tech shift that makes EV ownership smoother and more practical in the real world.
Summary Table
|Area
|Current EQS SUV
|Facelifted EQS SUV (2026/27)
|Design
|Flowing, sleek lines
|Sharper lights, grille, and bumpers
|Infotainment
|MBUX Hyperscreen
|MB.OS chip-to-cloud system
|Powertrain
|Single-speed eATS
|eATS 2.0 + two-speed gearbox
|Battery Setup
|400-volt system
|800-volt, ultra-fast charging
|Efficiency
|Standard cooling & wiring
|Advanced inverters, lighter cabling
Conclusion
The 2026 Mercedes EQS SUV facelift is shaping up to be more than a style refresh. With its sharper looks, smarter MB.OS cabin, next-gen motors, and a cutting-edge 800-volt charging setup, Mercedes is pushing its flagship EV into the next league.
By the time it hits the roads as a 2027 model, the EQS SUV won’t just keep up with rivals—it’ll reset expectations for what a luxury electric SUV should deliver: comfort, brains, speed, and a charge that’s over before your coffee cools.