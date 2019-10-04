Team Sherco TVS Rally Factory Fields 3-Rider Squad For The 2019 Rally Of Morocco

For the 2019 Rally of Morocco, which will be the final round of the FIM Cross Country Rallies World Championship, team Sherco TVS Rally Factory has announced a 3-member squad. The team’s racers – Michael Metge, Lorenzo Santolino, and Johnny Aubert will participate in the Rally category. The 2019 Rally of Morocco will commence on October 3rd in the dunes of the Sahara desert and ends on October 9th 2019.

Calling the dunes a testing ground, Team Manager B. Selvaraj is confident of the team performing consistently this time and challenging their previous stints at the event. The racers will cover a distance of 2500 kilometres, spread over 5 stages, during the 6 days of the Rally. The Rally of Morocco 2019 which includes bikes/ quads/trucks/cars & SSV categories, will see 160 competitors traversing through the dunes and tricky trails of Moroccan desert across different stages and routes around Erfoud and Fez.

Leading the charge for the team will be Michael Metge, who hopes to better his overall performance from the previous rallies and give it his best shot to carry strategic momentum and end the rally on a high note. Micheal has amassed a great level of experience at the Dakar rally, having participated 7 times at the event, with 3 podium finishes in individual stages. The winner of Panafrica Rally 2018 and two-time Baja Aragon (2018 & 2019) champion, Michael is participating in Rally of Morocco for the second time.

The team’s second rider, Lorenzo Santolino is a Spanish racer who joined the Sherco TVS Rally Factory Team in 2018. Starting early, he began racing at the age of eight years and was hailed with the title of Enduro World Champion in 2010 and came third at the World E1 Championship, 2015. Santolino has also won the Spanish Championship 7 times between Enduro and Xc. He finished the 2019 Baja Aragon at fourth position in overall rankings. Joining Michael and Lorenzo will be Johnny Aubert, who is a French Enduro rider and was a strong performer at the Dakar Rally 2018. The two-time Enduro world champion began racing at the age of four years and has won more than 40 Enduro GP’s in his career. He finished the Dakar Rally 2018 at sixth position.