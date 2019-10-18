Team Sherco TVS Rally Factory Announces 4-Member Squad for Dakar Rally 2020

Today, Team Sherco TVS Rally Factory announced its four-rider squad for the Dakar Rally 2020, which is scheduled to take place between 5th – 17th January 2020 in Saudi Arabia. This announcement was made at the TVS MotoSoul festival, which is currently taking place in Goa. The 4-rider squad for the Dakar Rally next year includes seasoned racer Michael Metge from France, Enduro Champion Lorenzo Santolino from Spain, Johnny Aubert from France and India’s very own ace rider Harith Noah, who is set to make a strong debut. Previously, the Sherco TVS Rally Factory Team had put up an impressive show throughout the year across all international events including the Merzouga Rally, Desert Storm and the Baja Aragon.

The 2020 Dakar Rally will be the 42nd edition of the annual international Rally-Raid which will be taking place in the dunes of Saudi Arabia. This rally will commence at Jeddah, passing through Riyadh and culminating at Al Qiddiya, while venturing through unknown landscapes, unexpected challenges, untold stories and unbelievable memories. The 2020 edition of the Dakar Rally will mark Sherco TVS Rally Factory Team’s sixth consecutive year of participation. The 4-rider squad will be headed by Michael Metge, who is gearing for his seventh outing at this gruelling Rally this year, while Lorenzo Santolino will be making his second appearance. On the other hand, the team also welcomes Johnny Aubert, who finished sixth in the Dakar rally 2018 and the fourth rider, Harith Noah, who is one of the brightest and youngest talents from India.

Apart from that, Indian rider and Dakar 2019 finisher Aravind KP, will not be taking part in the next edition of the Dakar Rally, as he sustained a leg injury during his practice session earlier in the year. Previously, KP has successfully completed the 2019 edition of Dakar making him the only Indian to finish the gruesome rally at the 37th position. Recently, Team Sherco TVS Rally Factory had put up a strong show at the rally of Morocco. The rally had started with a rocky terrain that had its own challenges for the riders, which took them from various difficult terrains and slopes. The riders felt much more confident about their bikes; as they spent more and more time with their finely tuned rides provided by TVS. During the second and final leg of the marathon stage, the riders had amassed more than 540 kilometres, and by the end of the 3rd stage, the TVS Rally Factory Team riders: Johnny Aubert managed to get P4, while Michael Metge reached P9 and Lorenzo Santolino managed to reach P12.