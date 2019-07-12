Team Hero Motosports Grabs Its First Ever Stage Victory At The FIM World Championship

Recently, Team Hero Motosports had come really close to winning in the second stage of the 2019 Silkway Rally. However, they managed to finish on the podium. But this time, the team won the sixth stage of the Silkway Rally 2019 and proved their worth. This victory was quite special for the Hero MotoSports Team Rally, as the Team had finally achieved its first-ever stage victory in the FIM World Championship. Team Rider Oriol Mena not only claimed the top spot in this stage but also managed to reach the second position in the overall rankings. Hero MotoSports Team is now looking forward to continuing its impressive run this season and aiming for yet another notable finish.

During the sixth stage of the Silkway Rally, riders had to face many obstacles like rain, thunderstorm, lightning and incredible heat. Oriol, however, managed to successfully tackle the weather gods on this superfast stage on wide steppe roads, as this was the last run for the riders in the Mongolian terrains before moving to China. For the second Team rider, Paulo Goncalves, it was not the day he wanted, as he had to forfeit the stage due to a technical snag in the motorcycle. Overall, it was a day of mixed fortunes for the Team, as it needs to work towards getting Paulo back into the race in the last three stages in China.

Provisional Rankings of Stage 6:

Oriol Mena – Hero MotoSports 04h 28m 32s Adam Tomiczek – Orlen Racing +16s Joan Barreda – Monster Energy Honda +03m 03s Sam Sunderland – RedBull KTM +04m 52s Laia Sanz – RedBull KTM +05m 09s

DNF Paulo Goncalves Hero MotoSports

Overall Rankings at the end of Stage 6:

Sam Sunderland – RedBull KTM 15h 02m 50s Oriol Mena – Hero MotoSports +21m 10s Luciano Benavides – RedBull KTM +23m 17s Andrew Short – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna +26m 59s Franco Caimi – Yamaha Rally Team +30m 19s

Paulo Goncalves Hero MotoSports Information awaited

Oriol Mena (Comp No: 25): “I am super happy to win the first-ever stage the Team. Now I am in the second position in the overall rankings, which is amazing. I am keeping my fingers crossed and my focus on maintaining the same performance for the last three stages as well.”

Paulo Goncalves (Comp No: 4): “Not a good end to my Mongolian leg as I could not finish today’s stage due to a mechanical issue with my bike. But these kinds of things happen in the rally so it’s ok and I am looking ahead now to the three days of racing in China. I will try to make the best of the remaining stages and achieve a good finish for the team.”