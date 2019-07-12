LIST: Top-Selling Cars Of June 2019

Rising fuel prices and expensive repair costs are just a few factors which are affecting the sales in the 4-wheeler market. The 4-wheeler market recently saw a dip of over 44.5% in sales, in June 2019 when compared to June 2018. This drop in sales has affected car and bike manufacturers a lot and is also one of the main causes of the slowdown in the automotive retail sector. Except for Mahindra, all the other companies have registered a steep drop in sales. Here is a list of the top-selling cars in the month of June:

Maruti Suzuki Alto

The most popular car in the Indian market, in terms of sales, the Alto just received a facelift a couple of months ago. This facelift might be the main reason for the growth in sales of this entry-level hatchback. Prices for the Alto start from INR 2.94 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Sales in May 2019: 16,394

Sales in June 2019: 18,733

Growth: 14%

Maruti Suzuki Swift

One of India’s oldest hatchbacks, the Swift, has been known as a practical and inexpensive to maintain car which also happens to be fun to drive. In its third generation of production right now, prices for the Swift start from INR 4.99 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Sales in May 2019: 17,039

Sales in June 2019: 16,330

Growth: (-4%)

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Another popular offering from India’s largest car manufacturer, the Dzire is a compact sedan based on the Swift hatchback. The compact size of the car combined with the additional space and boot appeals to many people. Prices for this compact sedan start from INR 5.70 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Sales in May 2019: 16,196

Sales in June 2019: 14,868

Growth: (-8%)

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

The Baleno is Maruti’s answer to the Hyundai i20 and Volkswagen Polo, in the premium hatchback segment. This car can be brought exclusively through Maruti’s Nexa channel, which has been made to offer a more premium experience. Prices for the Baleno start from INR 5.59 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Sales in May 2019: 15,176

Sales in June 2019: 13,689

Growth: (-10%)

Maruti Suzuki WagonR

Despite the launch of the Hyundai Santro, the new generation Maruti Suzuki WagonR does not seem to be affected by its newly launched rival and continues to be one of the best-sellers in its segment. Prices for the WagonR start from INR 4.20 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Sales in May 2019: 14,561

Sales in June 2019: 10,228

Growth: (-30%)

Hyundai i20

Placed in the premium hatchback segment, the i20 comes second to the Baleno, which is placed a bit higher in this list. The i20 has been on sale in our country for quite some time and has received a lot of updates since. Prices for this hatchback start from INR 5.5 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Sales in May 2019: 8,958

Sales in June 2019: 9,271

Growth: 3%

Maruti Suzuki Eeco

With the Omni being taken off the showroom a couple of months ago, the Eeco happens to be the only van in Maruti’s portfolio. The Eeco is sold in many variants, with multiple interior layouts to cater to various different applications. Prices of the Eeco start from INR 3.55 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Sales in May 2019: 11,739

Sales in June 2019: 9,265

Growth: (-21%)

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti’s offering to the sub-4-metre SUV segment is the Vitara Brezza. The launch of the Venue is one of the reasons why Brezza’s market share has drastically reduced. Prices of the Vitara Brezza start from INR 7.68 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Sales in May 2019: 8,781

Sales in June 2019: 8,871

Growth: 1%

Hyundai Venue

The Venue is the only new entrant in the top 10 list of best-selling cars of June 2019, replacing the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga from the previous top-10 list. Prices for the new Venue start from INR 6.50 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Sales in May 2019: NA

Sales in June 2019: 8,763

Growth: NA

Hyundai Creta

This is Hyundai’s 3rd car which made it to the top ten list this month. Despite competing with much more inexpensive cars in the market, Creta manages to be the best-selling car in its segment. Prices of the Creta start from INR 10 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)