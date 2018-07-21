Ford India Delivers One-Millionth Vehicle; Nikhil Kakkar From New Delhi Takes Delivery Of The Freestyle

Ford India has joined the elite group of automakers in the country and welcomed its One-Millionth customer in India. In a special ceremony, characteristic of the company’s Feels Like Family promise, Ford India’s President and Managing Director, Anurag Mehrotra welcomed Nikhil Kakkar from New Delhi, the company’s millionth Indian customer at Dwarka Ford and delivered Ford Freestyle, India’s first Compact Utility Vehicle.

Check out the video review of the new Ford Freestyle below:

In India since 1998, Ford has invested more than USD 2 billion and remains committed to building a sustainable, profitable business in one of the world’s fastest-growing auto markets. Ford has brought some of the most renowned nameplates to the Indian market, with Ikon, Endeavour, Fiesta, Figo, and EcoSport being the most-selling ones in India.

Committed to bringing products that Indian customers want and value, Ford’s product line-up offers a vehicle to suit the needs of every consumer – ranging from Entry level hatchback and sedan in Figo and Aspire to CUV like Freestyle and SUVs like EcoSport & Endeavour. Ford portfolio in India also includes the iconic Mustang. The power of choice provided by Ford also extends to powertrains – from the 1L EcoBoost to the 5L V8 Engine.

Along-side new products, Ford has continued to grow closer to customers with the continued expansion of its nationwide dealership network as well as world-class after-sales offerings. Presently, Ford has more than 465 sales and service outlets in 267 cities across India.

To enhance affordability, Ford has introduced many pioneering initiatives such as Service Price Promise, which allows customers to calculate the vehicles’ periodic maintenance costs even before booking the service at the dealership. The website also includes parts prices online for customers, ensuring transparency.

To strengthen customer convenience, Ford has appointed Retail distributors to sell Ford Genuine parts across the country. The retail distribution has led to Ford Genuine parts today being available across 3,500 touchpoints – 2000 of those are independent repair shops.