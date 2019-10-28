MotoGP: Marquez Wins The Australian GP After Intense Last Lap Battle With Viñales

Repsol Honda rider and recently crowned 8-time world champion, Marc Marquez has now become the most successful premier-class Honda rider, thanks to the phenomenal performance he showed to snatch victory at the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix. While, Yamaha rider, Maverick Viñales had a last-lap crash, allowing LCR Honda Castrol rider, Cal Crutchlow to take P2 and home-favourite, Jack Miller of the Pramac Racing team to claim the P3. Apart from that, Monster Energy Yamaha rider, Valentino Rossi also managed to get a great launch at the start of the race, however, he completed the race on the 8th position.

During the last 10 laps, Viñales and Marquez were back-to-back for a long time as Marquez was trying to lead at Turn 1, but had to hold back, as Viñales was shadowing him for the rest of the lap. The battle for the top spot got even more intense as it was a tough competition between Viñales and Marquez, Yamaha and Honda and Spain vs Spain. However, in the next lap, Marquez was able to overtake Viñales in Turn 1 to take the lead, while Viñales tried to quickly go around the outside in the hope of gaining the inside line at the next turn, but was denied by Marquez, as he shut the door on him.

After a few laps of intense battle, Viñales was right behind Marquez and he tried his best to hold on, however, unfortunately, the Yamaha rider lost control in the braking zone and crashed out, while the number 93 crossed the line to take the 55th victory of his MotoGP career and become the most successful Honda rider in the premier class, by overtaking Mick Doohan’s previous record.

Top 10: