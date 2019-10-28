Formula One: Hamilton Inches Closer To 6th World Title With Victory At The 2019 Mexican Grand Prix

Mercedes driver, Lewis Hamilton clinched the top spot in the nail-biting finale at the Mexican Grand Prix, by working out an ambitious one-stop strategy to defeat Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel and Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas. Despite winning the race, Hamilton is still 4 points away from clinching his 6th World Championship title. The Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez had many interesting turns and corners in which some racers suffered fatal crashes during qualifying and lost control of their car at certain corners, making this race quite difficult and interesting at the same time.

Despite starting the race from P3, Hamilton managed to emerge victorious by squeezing the life out of his hard rubber tyre and making a 48-lap stint. This win also proved to be Mercedes’ 100th victory as a constructor. On the other hand, a slow second pit stop pushed race leader Charles Leclerc to the fourth position, ahead of Red Bull’s Alex Albon, who ended the race in the fifth position. While Max Verstappen suffered a disastrous Mexican Grand Prix, as he had contact with both Mercedes cars in 2 different laps, causing a puncture that forced him to recover and finish the race in sixth place, behind his Red Bull teammate Albon after a huge 66-lap stint on hard tyres.

Mexican racer, Sergio Perez drove a good enough race to finish ‘best of the rest’ for Racing Point in the 7th position, by holding off Renault’s Daniel Ricciardo, while the Toro Rosso pair of Daniil Kvyat and Pierre Gasly were about to finish 9th and 10th. However, a late contact between Kvyat and Hulkenberg saw the Renault driver end up smashing into the Turn 16 wall and losing his rear wing. After which, the stewards had a look and decided to issue a 10-second penalty to the Russian, dropping him back to 11th, with Hulkenberg getting the 10th place to mark a double points-scoring day for Team Renault while Team McLaren ended the race with no points at all. The next race will be held on the 3rd of November in the USA and it could be the 2019 title-decider. Can Hamilton finally clinch his 6th World Championship in the next race? Or does he have to wait? Stay tuned for more updates!

Commenting on the race, Mercedes Driver, Lewis Hamilton said, “Today’s an incredible result. I have to say a huge thanks to our team, Mercedes and our partners today. The guys have continued to work incredibly hard, stayed focused, we came here thinking we were on the back foot, knowing it was a difficult race for us. But we pulled through. I had quite a bit of damage on the car so the race was quite a bit of a struggle. Kept my head down. It felt like a long second stint. Oh man, I’m so grateful for today.”

Race Results: