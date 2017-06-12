Mahindra Racing Lead Formula E Berlin, But Finish Second Due To Time Penalty

Mahindra Racing secured another FIA Formula E Championship podium at the Berlin ePrix. Felix Rosenqvist led from start to finish in the second German race at the Tempelhof Airport circuit, however a ten second penalty for an unsafe release into pit lane relegated the racer to second place, behind competitor Sébastien Buemi. The result comes just 24 hours after Rosenqvist scored Mahindra Racing’s maiden Formula E victory.

A superb Super Pole performance saw the Swede take the second Pole Position of his short Formula E career, while a sensor malfunction in qualifying had his teammate Heidfeld start from the exact opposite end of the gird.

However, within five laps, Heidfeld had moved up eight positions to P12. Energy conservation and regeneration then came into play, as the race became the longest Formula E race on record and two laps longer than yesterday’s competition. Finishing in tenth provided some consolation with one championship point.

After a long two days of trophy collecting, Rosenqvist is third in the Drivers’ Championship with Heidfeld further back in fifth. Mahindra Racing has further consolidated its third position in the teams’ standings and is 22 points shy of second-placed ABT Schaeffler Audi Sport.

Next month, the final four races will take place in North America, with two double-header events in New York and Montreal. Each venue is completely new to the FIA Formula E Championship, so simulator preparation will prove crucial for the teams. Mahindra Racing will be aiming for more podium success as well as chasing its second win of the season.