Home Motorsport Mahindra Racing Lead Formula E Berlin, But Finish Second Due To Time Penalty
Mahindra Racing Lead Formula E Berlin, But Finish Second Due To Time Penalty

Mahindra Racing Lead Formula E Berlin, But Finish Second Due To Time Penalty

By Suvil SusvirkarJune 12, 2017

Mahindra Racing secured another FIA Formula E Championship podium at the Berlin ePrix. Felix Rosenqvist led from start to finish in the second German race at the Tempelhof Airport circuit, however a ten second penalty for an unsafe release into pit lane relegated the racer to second place, behind competitor Sébastien Buemi. The result comes just 24 hours after Rosenqvist scored Mahindra Racing’s maiden Formula E victory.

June 12, 2017-Mahindra-Racing-Felix-Rosenqvist-Comes-Second-In-Berlin-1-600x395.jpg

A superb Super Pole performance saw the Swede take the second Pole Position of his short Formula E career, while a sensor malfunction in qualifying had his teammate Heidfeld start from the exact opposite end of the gird.

Also Read – Mahindra Racing Gets Exclusive Special-Edition Omologato Chronographs

June 12, 2017-Mahindra-Racing-Felix-Rosenqvist-Comes-Second-In-Berlin-3-600x401.jpg

However, within five laps, Heidfeld had moved up eight positions to P12. Energy conservation and regeneration then came into play, as the race became the longest Formula E race on record and two laps longer than yesterday’s competition. Finishing in tenth provided some consolation with one championship point.

June 12, 2017-Mahindra-Racing-Felix-Rosenqvist-Comes-Second-In-Berlin-2-600x400.jpg

After a long two days of trophy collecting, Rosenqvist is third in the Drivers’ Championship with Heidfeld further back in fifth. Mahindra Racing has further consolidated its third position in the teams’ standings and is 22 points shy of second-placed ABT Schaeffler Audi Sport.

June 12, 2017-Mahindra-Racing-Felix-Rosenqvist-Comes-Second-In-Berlin-5-600x382.jpg

Next month, the final four races will take place in North America, with two double-header events in New York and Montreal. Each venue is completely new to the FIA Formula E Championship, so simulator preparation will prove crucial for the teams. Mahindra Racing will be aiming for more podium success as well as chasing its second win of the season.

Here is the detailed image gallery:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Galleries
News
Reviews
Features
Lists
Interesting/Off-beat
Recent Launches
Upcoming Launches
Voices
Modified Cars
Modified Bikes
Recommended
Long Term Reviews
User Reviews

New 2017 Triumph Street Triple S - Image Gallery

Modified Fortuner front

Toyota Fortuner To Jeep Renegade Modification - Image Gallery

2017 Maruti Dzire Review

New 2017 Maruti Suzuki Dzire - Image Gallery

Modified 2017 KTM - Black - Side view - 390 Duke

Modified 2017 KTM 390 Duke - Image Gallery