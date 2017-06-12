Datsun Experience Zone II Slated To Begin On June 12, 2017

Datsun today flagged off the second leg of its ‘Datsun Experience Zone’ experiential activity which will cover 650 locations throughout India over the next three months. This second phase of the experience zone comes off the success of the first phase which was completed in April 2017. Datsun India is offering prospective customers the opportunity to take test drives of the Redi-GO, along with GO and GO+.

The eight canter vans will be adorned with livery that features Datsun’s latest brand campaign, ‘Vote For Change’. The vans will travel to locations in 40 satellite cities, 82 districts and 250 tehsils within a 50-100 km radius of Nissan/Datsun showrooms. The Experience Zone II tour starts on June 12 and will last for 90 days, following routes across the country.

The Datsun Experience Zone is a customer-focused activity aimed at familiarizing consumers with the Datsun car line-up in India: Redi-GO, GO and GO+. The first leg of the Datsun experience zone interacted a number of prospective customers. The second leg will help the brand to connect with even more customers at the grassroots level across a wider swath of India’s regional cities and villages.

Speaking on the occasion, Jerome Saigot, Vice President, Datsun India, said that the Datsun experience zone enables them to engage with customers at a nearby place which is convenient for the customers. They are taking their showrooms on the road. The experience zone is a platform for them to connect with prospective customers and talk about the best-in-class features of the Datsun Redi-GO while everyone has a fun time. Phase I of the Datsun Experience Zone was a great success, and they decided to extend this activity to Phase II to tap the significant market potential.

Datsun Experience Zone II tour – Key locations: