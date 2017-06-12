Infiniti Project Black S To Feature Technology Inspired By Formula One

Infiniti and Official Formula One tyre supplier Pirelli have announced that they will collaborate on Infiniti ’s ‘Project Black S’. The new partnership was announced at the Canadian GP by Tommaso Volpe, Director, Infiniti Global Motorsport, and Paul Hembery, Motorsport Director, Pirelli.

Volpe said that as the Company explores the feasibility of ‘Project Black S’, Pirelli’s input and knowledge, both motorsport and automotive, will be invaluable. Hembery added that ‘Project Black S’ is the ultimate expression of innovation and cutting-edge technology transfer, which is in Pirelli’s DNA, so the tyre maker couldn’t let this opportunity go by.

Unveiled in March 2017, ‘Project Black S’ explores the potential of a future performance grade for Infiniti. Pirelli’s contribution will include the design and construction of bespoke tyres developed exclusively for ‘Project Black S’. The project hints at how a performance hybrid powertrain – developed in close collaboration with Renault Sport Formula One Team – could enhance the performance and dynamics of an Infiniti Q60.

Pirelli was attracted to the Project Black S as a true track-to-road technology transfer project. Thanks to motorsport and Formula One, Pirelli embarks on a new and challenging collaboration to develop dedicated tyres for a car that will be aimed to deliver outstanding performance coupled with extreme aerodynamics.