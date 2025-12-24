Kia India Rolls Out All-New Seltos from Anantapur Plant – Bigger, Bolder, and Packed with Tech

Kia India has officially started production of the all new Seltos from its Anantapur manufacturing facility, Andhra Pradesh. The first unit has rolled off the line marking an important moment for one of the brand’s most successful models in India. Prices for the new Seltos will be revealed on January 2, 2026, while deliveries are expected to begin shortly after.
The Seltos has been an important product for Kia ever since the brand entered India back in 2019. With this new generation, Kia is not attempting to reinvent the name. Instead, it has focused on making the SUV bigger, more premium, safer and more technology focused, while keeping the familiar appeal intact.
One of the biggest updates is the size. The new Seltos is now the longest SUV in its segment. It is 4460 mm long and 1830 mm wide with a wheelbase of 2690 mm. On the road, this should translate into better presence and inside the cabin, more space for passengers and luggage. The longer wheelbase is also expected to make the car more stable, especially at highway speeds.
The SUV is based on the Kia’s India first global K3 platform. This new architecture has been developed with a focus on stronger body structure, better ride comfort and reduced noise inside the cabin. Kia says this platform helps the Seltos to feel calmer over broken roads as well as improve handling.
Design wise, the new Seltos gets a sharper and more modern look. The SUV is now follows the Opposites United design philosophy of Kia. The Digital Tiger Face front styling makes it bold. Ice Cube LED projection headlamps provide a premium touch, and also comes with a welcome function. Automatic flush door handles, new alloy wheel designs and sportier details on select variants help the SUV to stand out.
Inside, the cabin is more tech driven than it used to be. The highlight is the large 30 inch Trinity Panoramic Display that incorporates the digital driver display and touchscreen into a single wide layout. Music lovers get eight speaker Bose sound system. Features such as wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Kia Connect 2.0, over the air updates and smart key proximity unlock bring everyday convenience.
Engine options remain practical and flexible. Buyers are given the option of a 1.5 litre petrol, 1.5 litre turbo petrol and 1.5 litre diesel engine.
Gearbox choices are wide, including six-speed manual, six-speed intelligent manual, IVT, seven-speed dual clutch automatic and six-speed automatic, depending on the variant.
Safety has been given high priority. The SUV has 24 standard safety features and a Level 2 ADAS suite with 21 driver assistance functions. This should help to improve confidence in city traffic as well as on highways.
The variant lineup is wide and easy to understand.
Standard trims offered are
- HTE
- HTK
- HTX
- GTX
Option variants include
- HTE(O)
- HTK(O)
- HTX(A)
- GTX(A)
For buyers who want to have a sportier appearance, the X-Line Styling Pack is offered only on GTX and GTX(A) variants.
In addition, Kia is offering several add-on packages including
- Convenience Pack
- Premium Pack
- ADAS Pack
- X-Line Pack
This allows customers to customise their Seltos based on the comfort, safety and styling features.
The Anantapur plant is a big part of Kia’s story in India. Since the commencement of operations, it has produced about 1.5 million vehicles catering to Indian customers as well as export markets. With an annual capacity of 300,000 units, the facility is ready to accommodate faster deliveries and shorter waiting times.
In simple terms, the all new Kia Seltos is all about growing up. It is bigger, more refined, more connected and more focused on safety than it used to be. Kia is clearly aiming to keep the Seltos right at the top of the mid size SUV space and with production now underway, the next chapter for this popular SUV has officially begun.