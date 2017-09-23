Slammed Down Suzuki Swift Sport Render Is A Low-Rider’s Dream

Another Suzuki render has hit the web and it looks nothing less than stunning to say the least. After previous renders featuring models such as the Ignis Sport, off-roading spec Vitara Brezza, the new render reveals a slammed down Suzuki Swift Sport.

While Suzuki is yet to reveal the new Swift in India, the unveiling of which is likely to take place at the 2018 Auto Expo, we would have to make do with this rendered Swift Sport. The model, which has hit the virtual chop shop, has come down (pun intended) to become a low rider’s dream. A true blue sporty model, replete with lowered suspension and a wide body kit.

Also read: 2018 Suzuki Swift Lands In India

Based on the standard Suzuki Swift Sport, the model receives the standard grille as seen on the regular variant of the 2018 Swift, front lip spoiler and a small air intake placed above the grille for better cooling. On either side, the model receives side skirts, aftermarket silver and golden multi-spoke deep dish alloy wheels, low profile tyres and sporty black decals. At the rear, the model receives a large aftermarket spoiler.

What are your views on this digitally rendered Suzuki Swift Sport? Share your views through the comments section below or via our various social media channels.

Image courtesy: X-Tomi Design