Modified Chevrolet Cruze ‘Hyper-Wide’ Is Probably The Country’s Wildest

For those of you who might not be familiar with the modification scene in India, let us tell you that god’s own country, Kerala is where you are likely to find some of the meanest and wildest of modified cars in India. Take the case of this modified Chevrolet Cruze seen in the images here.

Done up by the folks at 360 Motoring, this Chevrolet Cruze receives a host of visual upgrades, and is likely to be the wildest Cruze in the whole of the country. Christened as the ‘Hyper-Wide’ the model features a wacky shade of fluorescent neon green, which will attract a number of eyeballs at the first glance itself.

Also read: Customised all-black Nissan Terrano, christened ‘The Bull’, is a petrol head’s fantasy

Up-front, the Cruze Hyper-Wide features a redesigned bonnet that houses a huge power hump in between, flanked by two air inlets further up. The front fascia now features a new bumper with a blacked out grille and projector headlamps and LED DRLs on either side. The side profile of the sedan receives a custom wide body kit, side skirts, blacked out ORVMs, scissor doors and aftermarket 18 inch alloy wheels. The images do not reveal the posterior of the vehicle although it is learnt that it features a new bumper with an integrated diffuser, LED tail lamps, three exhaust pipe setup and a massive spoiler.

Details about the modifications to the interior of the Cruze Hyper-Wide are scarce although the images suggest that the model receives custom seats and monotone theme of red. 360 Motoring has not given any details regarding the engine specifications although it is likely that the 2.0-litre engine of the Cruze, which produces 166 PS and 380 Nm of torque in the stock state of tune, could have received a remap for a higher power output. Transmission duties continue to be carried out by a six speed manual unit.