Royal Enfield Classic 350 Gets New Signature White Colour

Imagine spotting a Classic 350 at a traffic signal. It commands attention with its iconic round headlamp, solid metal-style body, and traditional spoke wheels – but this time, a striking bright white finish immediately steals your gaze. That is the exact visual statement the new Signature White colourway brings to Royal Enfield’s most celebrated motorcycle.
Royal Enfield has added the new shade to the Classic 350 range at a time when buyers are looking for more colour choices. The new version costs Rs 2,23,275 ex-showroom and sits at the top of the Classic 350 price range along with the Emerald colour.
What is new with the Signature White?
This update focuses purely on aesthetics and exterior detailing. Beneath the fresh styling, the mechanical core remains unchanged, carrying forward the exact same engine, gearbox, brakes, and suspension. The motorcycle continues to rely on the proven J-series platform shared across the rest of the Classic 350 lineup.
The white finish is paired with several black parts, giving the motorcycle a different look from the darker colours already available.
- White fuel tank and side panels
- Black front and rear mudguards
- Black headlamp housing
- Black frame
- Brown seat
- Chrome-finished exhaust and mirrors
- Wire-spoke wheels
- Tubed tyres
The tank and side panels also get dark pinstriping. Royal Enfield badges and Classic lettering add the usual retro touches.
Same 349cc engine
The Signature White version uses the familiar 349cc single-cylinder J-series petrol engine. It produces 20.2hp at 6,100rpm and 27Nm of torque at 4,000rpm. A five-speed gearbox sends power to the rear wheel.
The motorcycle also gets an assist-and-slipper clutch. Braking hardware includes disc brakes at both ends, while dual-channel ABS is offered as standard.
|Specification
|Classic 350 Signature White
|Engine
|349cc, single-cylinder
|Power
|20.2hp
|Torque
|27Nm
|Gearbox
|5-speed
|Front brake
|Disc
|Rear brake
|Disc
|ABS
|Dual-channel
|Wheels
|Wire spoke
|Tyres
|Tubed
|Price
|Rs 2,23,275
Where it sits in the range
The Classic 350 is available in several versions, with colours, wheel types and equipment separating them. Most variants use wire-spoke wheels, while Gun Grey and Stealth Black are available with alloy wheels.
The new Signature White uses spoke wheels with tubed tyres. It also sits alongside Emerald at the higher end of the range.
The Tripper navigation pod is another feature that separates the higher variants from the lower versions. It provides turn-by-turn navigation and is available on selected versions.
Classic 350 price range
The range starts at Rs 1,87,434 for the Redditch Red colour. Halcyon Black costs Rs 1,90,195, while Madras Red and Jodhpur Blue are priced at Rs 1,93,668.
Medallion Bronze costs Rs 1,98,040, followed by Commando Sand at Rs 2,09,684. Gun Grey and Stealth Black sit higher at Rs 2,18,423.
Signature White and Emerald are priced at Rs 2,23,275, making them the most expensive Classic 350 options in the current range.
Bookings are now open
Royal Enfield has opened bookings for the new Signature White colour through its website.
Since the motorcycle retains its original engine performance and hardware configuration, this fresh launch primarily offers enthusiasts a brand-new aesthetic choice.