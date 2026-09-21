Hyundai Explorers Carnival 2026 To Be Held Across Five Cities From October

For many car owners, a car becomes part of family life. Hyundai is now looking to bring some of those families together outside the usual showroom or service centre visit. The company has announced the third edition of its Explorers Carnival, with the 2026 programme planned across five Indian cities.
The event series will begin in Pune on October 3, 2026, before moving to Lucknow, Ludhiana, Bhubaneswar and Hyderabad over the following months until December.
Five Cities On The 2026 Schedule
Hyundai has planned the Carnival as a customer-only event. Owners can attend with their families and take part in different activities planned at the venues.
The cities included in this year’s programme are:
|City
|Schedule
|Pune
|October 3, 2026
|Lucknow
|October to December
|Ludhiana
|October to December
|Bhubaneswar
|October to December
|Hyderabad
|October to December
The company expects thousands of Hyundai customers and family members to take part across the five locations.
Games, Food And Live Activities
The Carnival will not be limited to one type of activity. Hyundai has planned a mix of entertainment and customer experiences for visitors.
Some of the activities mentioned by the company include:
- Family entertainment: Interactive games and activities for customers and their families
- Live experiences: Performances and other attractions at the event venues
- Food and hospitality: Food experiences for visitors
- Customer community: A chance for Hyundai owners to meet and interact with other owners
- Special activities: Exclusive experiences and rewards for attendees
The company has not shared the complete list of activities for every city yet. The exact programme may also vary depending on the venue.
More Than A Regular Owner Meet
Hyundai Explorers Carnival is a customer engagement programme from Hyundai Motor India. It gives owners a place to spend time with their families while also meeting other Hyundai customers.
The Carnival was first introduced in December 2023 and is now entering its third season. Hyundai’s customer-event platform also describes the experience with activities such as drives, games, food, music and entertainment.
This gives the company another way to interact with customers after they have purchased a vehicle. For owners, it adds a social part to the usual experience of buying, servicing and using a car.
Registration Details
Hyundai customers from the five participating cities can register for the 2026 Carnival through the company’s designated Explorers Carnival platform.
The events will be held only for Hyundai customers and their families. Since the programme will run across several cities, customers will have different opportunities to attend depending on their location.
What Hyundai Says
Nilesh Shah, National Head, Service, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said the Carnival is part of the company’s effort to build relationships with customers beyond vehicle ownership.
He added that the event has grown into a platform where Hyundai customers and their families can meet, share experiences and spend time together.