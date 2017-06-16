Home News Bajaj Auto Passes On GST Benefit On Its Motorcycle Range To Their Customers
Bajaj Auto Passes On GST Benefit On Its Motorcycle Range To Their Customers

By Aditya NadkarniJune 16, 2017

Taxes on motorcycles shall reduce in most states with the implementation of GST on July 1st 2017. As a gesture, Bajaj Auto has decided to offer post GST reduced prices to customers with immediate effect. It is currently the only motorcycle company in India to pass on the GST price advantage to its customers well before the implementation date. The savings will range up to INR 4500 depending on the model and the state in which the motorcycle is purchased.

The post GST benefits vary for each state, and differ across motorcycle models. Customers can now walk into authorized Bajaj Auto dealerships to understand the savings and avail of the same for bookings between 14th June and 30th June 2017.

Speaking on the occasion, Eric Vas, President, Motorcycle Business, Bajaj Auto, said that as a responsible corporate, Bajaj Auto is happy to pass on the price saving accruing out of GST to its customers. With the GST implementation just around the corner, they felt that it would be appropriate to pass on these significant savings to customers. Bajaj Auto is proud to be the first and only motorcycle company in India to offer post GST reduced prices to customers even before the implementation date. Customers no longer need to wait for 1st July to buy their desired Bajaj Motorcycle.

