Honda CB500 Finally Goes On Sale In India At Rs 2.75 Lakh

Honda has officially launched the highly anticipated CB500 in India, with prices starting at an aggressive Rs 2.75 lakh (ex-showroom). First showcased in July alongside a fleet of upcoming models, the motorcycle instantly grabbed headlines for introducing a 500cc single-cylinder engine in a segment that has been completely vacant in the Indian market for years.
Positioned right above the CB350 range in Honda’s premium BigWing lineup, the new CB500 boasts the benefit of local manufacturing. Honda is offering the motorcycle in three distinct versions, with the price going up to Rs 3.02 lakh for the top – spec model.
Honda CB500 Prices
|Variant
|Price
|CB500 Alloy
|Rs 2.75 lakh
|CB500 Spoke
|Rs 2.99 lakh
|CB500 Spoke with Graphics
|Rs 3.02 lakh
The prices are ex showroom.
The three versions mainly differ in their wheel setup and cosmetic treatment. The entry model gets alloy wheels, whereas the other two versions use cross spoke tubeless wheels. The most expensive version adds special graphics to the motorcycle.
Engine And Mechanical Details
The CB500 uses a new 501cc single cylinder engine. It is air and oil cooled and produces 28.1 PS and 43.3 Nm of torque. Power is sent to the rear wheel through a five speed gearbox.
Some important mechanical details include:
- Telescopic front fork
- Twin gas charged rear shock absorbers
- Disc brakes at both ends
- Dual channel ABS
- 19 inch front wheel
- 17 inch rear wheel
- Slipper and assist clutch
Honda has also added selectable torque control, giving the motorcycle an electronic aid that can be useful on different road surfaces.
Retro Styling With A Bigger Road Presence
The CB500 uses the same broad family design seen on Honda’s CB350, but several parts give it a larger appearance. It gets a bigger fuel tank, larger fenders, a ribbed seat, a revised tail section and a bigger exhaust.
There is also a reference to the older CB750 in its styling. The motorcycle will be available in several colours, depending on the variant.
The Alloy version gets Pearl Deep Ground Gray and Pearl Igneous Black. The Spoke version is offered in Rebel Red Metallic 2 and Mat Steel Silver Metallic. The top version gets Pearl Igneous Black with its own graphics.
Features And Connectivity
Honda has given the CB500 a semi digital instrument console. It supports Honda RoadSync, which brings smartphone related functions such as turn by turn navigation, calls and SMS alerts. Other equipment includes:
- Honda Selectable Torque Control
- Slipper clutch
- RoadSync connectivity
- Semi digital console
- Dual channel ABS
Honda has not released every specification of the motorcycle yet. More details are expected to be shared in the coming financial year, with different versions scheduled to receive their detailed specifications at different stages.
Where The CB500 Fits
The motorcycle enters a part of the market that has been relatively empty for the past few years.
Its direct competition includes the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and BSA Gold Star 650. Honda is also using its BigWing network to sell the motorcycle.
Bookings for the CB500 are now open, with deliveries expected to begin after the launch.