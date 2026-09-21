Tata Sierra Dark Edition Launched At Rs 13.99 Lakh, Gets New Black Theme

Tata is leaving no stone unturned to make the Sierra range more diverse and appealing. Shortly after rolling out the Sierra Legend Series, the carmaker launched the SUV’s Dark Edition in India, with prices ranging from Rs 13.99 lakh to Rs 21.59 lakh (ex-showroom).
The new version features a striking black exterior, darker badging, and a premium cabin finished with subtle purple detailing. Tata is offering the Dark Edition across six distinct trims, giving buyers a wide variety of engine and gearbox combinations to choose from.
Tata Sierra Dark Edition: What Has Changed?
The Dark Edition gets a new Friesian Black paint shade. The SUV also gets black chrome treatment for the Tata logos and other badging.
The 19-inch alloy wheels have not received a new design. They are painted black to match the rest of the exterior.
Inside, Tata has used a black cabin theme with Violet Eclipse elements. Purple chrome detailing adds some colour to the dashboard and other areas.
Some of the equipment available on higher variants includes:
- Triple-screen setup
- 360-degree camera
- Boss mode for the front passenger seat
- Dual-zone climate control
- Level 2 ADAS
- Connected car features
- Leatherette upholstery
- Full LED lighting
There are no mechanical changes announced specifically for the Dark Edition. The SUV continues with the same engine and transmission choices available with the corresponding regular variants.
Six Trims Available
The Dark treatment can be bought on six Sierra trims. These are Pure L, Pure L (O), Pure+ L, Adventure+ L, Accomplished and Accomplished+.
The availability is not limited to the most expensive versions. Buyers can pick the Dark look from the Pure L trim itself.
The naturally aspirated petrol engine is offered with manual and DCA gearbox options. The turbo-petrol engine is paired with an automatic gearbox, while the diesel engine gets both manual and automatic choices.
Diesel Gets The Widest Choice
Buyers choosing the 1.5-litre Kryojet diesel have the largest number of Dark Edition combinations. The diesel manual is available across all six trims, with prices ranging from Rs 15.44 lakh to Rs 20.59 lakh.
Diesel automatic versions start at Rs 17.34 lakh and go up to Rs 21.59 lakh for the Accomplished+ Dark.
The petrol DCA range starts at Rs 15.29 lakh and reaches Rs 18.59 lakh for the Adventure+ L Dark. The turbo-petrol automatic is available on Adventure+ L, Accomplished and Accomplished+ trims.
Dark Edition Adds To The Sierra Lineup
The Sierra range has expanded sharply with the arrival of the Legend Series and Dark Edition. Tata now offers 65 trim, engine and gearbox combinations across the complete Sierra range.
The breakdown includes:
- 27 naturally aspirated petrol combinations
- 7 turbo-petrol combinations
- 31 diesel combinations
- 34 manual options
- 31 automatic options
The Dark Edition itself accounts for 23 combinations. These include nine naturally aspirated petrol versions, three turbo-petrol versions and 11 diesel versions.
The wider Sierra range now starts at Rs 11.49 lakh and goes up to Rs 21.59 lakh, ex-showroom.
Price Difference
The Dark Edition carries a premium over comparable standard versions. Depending on the variant, the additional amount ranges from Rs 20,000 to Rs 35,000.
Most versions get a Rs 30,000 premium. The Pure L manual gets a Rs 20,000 increase, while the Pure L (O) diesel automatic costs Rs 35,000 more.
Bookings for the Sierra Dark Edition have opened, with deliveries expected to begin next month.
The SUV will face other dark-themed versions such as the Kia Seltos X-Line, Hyundai Creta N-Line, Tata Curvv Dark and Honda Elevate Signature Dark Edition.