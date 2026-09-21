Hyundai Announces Student Ideathon And Research Forum For 2026

A student sitting in a college lab with an idea for a better car interface could now get a chance to present it directly to Hyundai Motor Group. That is the idea behind two new programmes announced by the company in India. Hyundai has started the Mobility Innovation Ideathon and Research Synergy Forum under its Hyundai Centre of Excellence (Hyundai CoE).
The programmes bring students, professors and researchers from seven Indian universities into one platform. The work will cover vehicle technology, in-car experience, batteries, electrification and future mobility.
Students get four areas to choose from
The Mobility Innovation Ideathon will run from September to early December 2026. Students have been asked to develop ideas around the theme “Enhanced In-Vehicle Experience”.
The four categories are:
- India-Smart Interaction
- AI-Powered & Digital In-Vehicle Experience
- Next-Generation In-Vehicle Interface
- Smart Value Innovation
The competition will look at areas such as artificial intelligence, digital systems, software-defined vehicles, user experience and personalised mobility services. Ideas are expected to consider Indian customers and local mobility conditions.
How the competition will work
Students will submit their ideas through the dedicated microsite. Each university will first select its preliminary winners.
|Stage
|Date / Details
|Programme period
|September to early December 2026
|Preliminary winners
|October 30, 2026
|Semi-final
|Offline evaluation by Hyundai judges
|Final
|December 16, 2026
|Finalist teams
|7
|Prize money
|Around ₹10 lakh
The seven finalist teams will present their ideas in the final round on December 16. A Hyundai Motor Group jury will select the grand prize winner.
Research forum also announced
Along with the student event, Hyundai CoE will conduct the Research Synergy Forum. This programme will bring Hyundai researchers and university faculty together to share research and discuss future projects.
The discussions will include:
- Battery technology
- Electrification
- Future mobility
- Research networking
- Collaboration with Hyundai R&D divisions
Hyundai CoE was established in 2025. Its university network includes IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay, IIT Madras, IIT Kanpur, IIT Hyderabad, VNIT Nagpur and Tezpur University.
The company says these programmes will expand its work with Indian universities into talent development, new ideas and wider research collaboration.