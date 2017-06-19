India’s Wildest Nissan GT-R Gets Wrapped In Matte Silver Chrome

Nissan launched the 2017 GT-R in India back in December last year, with prices starting at INR 1.99 crore (ex-showroom, Delhi). While Nissan began delivering the first customer units of the GT-R, a privately imported GT-R underwent a number of modifications.

The latest update to what is likely to be India’s wildest Nissan GT-R is a completely new look to the exterior. This highly modified GT-R from Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu has recently been wrapped in an eye-catching shade of Matte Silver Chrome. The vinyl wrap, done by the folks at D.A.D, is among the many changes the GT-R has witnessed since the time it has arrived in India.

A few highlights to the modifications on the exterior of this Nissan GT-R include a Prior Design wide body kit, gloss black hood and ORVMs, ADV.1 20 inch alloy wheels finished in Brushed Gloss Red and an aftermarket spoiler. Details on the changes to the interior, if any, remain unknown.

Powering this Nissan GT-R is the same 3.8-litre V6 turbocharged engine. This motor though, features a Litchfield Stage-5 engine remap that boosts the output, and now produces 750 bhp at 7205 rpm and 865 Nm of torque at 7220 rpm. The model also comes fitted with a Milltek performance exhaust system. If you thought that this GT-R wasn’t crazy enough, you should also known that the model shares its garage with an Audi R8, BMW 7 series, Porsche Cayenne, BMW S1000RR, Yamaha R1 and a Ducati Diavel.

Image courtesy: Daljit Automotive Design