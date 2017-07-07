This Military Green Mahindra Mojo Scrambler looks Ready for Combat

You perhaps wouldn’t look out of place even if you decide to smear your fingers in black paint, draw some stripes on your cheeks, and wear camouflaged riding gear as you take this thing to places. This military green Mahindra Mojo Scrambler is the work of Full Throttle Customs, the same guys who fitted two Akrapovic cans under the KTM RC390’s seat.

The very first thing on notices is that they’ve retained a twin-pod headlamp setup, but this one isn’t the stock unit, loses all the bodywork that sat there, and looks quite like the illumination setup on a particular Triumph. Original forks have been retained, although the tyre hugging front fender has been thrown away to replace it with a high perched beak that goes well with the built for the rough image.

Acerbis knuckle guards and a custom handlebar cross brace have been added to check the off-road list and stock Pirelli rubber has been replaced with something that will withstand the rough. A custom built flat seats sits higher up, above modified, blacked out side panels on this Mojo Scrambler.

The dual exhaust system sweeps further up and gets customised end cans, while the rear taillight is an aftermarket unit that sits above a chopped rear fender. Everything that was finished in Gold on the original bike has been retained, which includes the forks, the frame, and the rear swingarm. Standard alloy wheels and instrumentation has been retained.

Apparently, Mahindra two-wheelers too has plans to dish out Street and Adventure models of the Mojo. They had even put them on display at the 2016 Auto Expo and had recently confirmed their plan to expand the product line up by offering different variants of the 300cc tourer in the next two years. Until then, if you like what you see, feel free to contact the young blood at Full Throttle Customs.