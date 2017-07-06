This KTM RC 390 by Full Throttle Customs likes its pipes under the seat

The KTM RC 390 is an aggressive looking thing that packs a lot of go for putting on such a visual show. Its first gen model packed an underbelly exhaust, which has now changed to a conventional pipe that extends and sits next to the wheel. However, Full Throttle Customs wanted something different altogether and have installed a 1X2 under seat setup that employs two Akrapovic end cans. While something as bare as a Toce system would’ve looked even more striking in our opinion, we aren’t sure if this setup has translated to any step up in performance. It looks great though.

This particular KTM RC 390 also gets a rear seat cowl, which is custom made by Autologue Design. We like the way it has been finished with a little orange detailing and sharp edges which resemble Batman's ears.

All the stickers have been peeled off and stock levers along with reservoir caps have been replaced with custom units. The simple mod job is the brainchild of Nadeem Akram, who is a design school student and also the owner of Full Throttle Customs. We like how not a lot has changed, yet, whatever has, makes this motorcycle stand out and look different from your usual crop of KTMs. Way to go young man!